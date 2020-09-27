Latest newsTop Stories

Queen Elizabeth’s historic dress worn by her granddaughter at her wedding on display

By Brian Adam
The Queen wore the dress in 1962 while her granddaughter wore it to her wedding in July this year, Photo: Twitter
London: The memorable and elegant dress of Queen Elizabeth II worn by her granddaughter Princess Beatrice at her wedding is now on public display at Windsor Palace.

According to the World News Agency, Britain’s Princess Beatrice wore the dress of her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, first worn by the Queen in 1962, and her granddaughter 58 years later, in a simple wedding ceremony in July this year. Considering the historical status of this dress, the dress has been put on display.

One of the reasons why the dress is on display at Windsor Palace is that it has a unique status in the history of the British royal family as it is the only dress worn by the Queen of Great Britain as a granddaughter by her granddaughter used.

The dress for the queen was made by renowned British fashion designer Norman Hartnell, which used pure silk and was embroidered with silver for four months. Another highlight of the dress is the signature of designer Norman. Is.

The 94-year-old Queen wore the dress only twice, the first time at the premiere of the English film Lawrence of Arabia in London in 1962 and the second time at the opening of the British Parliament in 1967. ۔

Princess Beatrice borrowed the dress from her grandmother, the Queen of Great Britain, and wore it on her wedding day with minor modifications. The princess also wore the crown that the queen wore to her wedding to Prince Philip in 1947. Was

