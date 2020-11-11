Questions to ask about the ‘structure’ of Údarás na Gaeltachta in the Houses of the Oireachtas

The Chair of the Oireachtas Irish Language Committee, Aengus Ó Snodaigh, says that it is necessary to ensure that the ‘structure’ of the Authority is in place for the ‘task ahead’ and that ‘avoidable’ difficulties do not interfere with the efforts of developing Gaeltacht areas

The Chief Executive of Údarás na Gaeltachta will appear before the Oireachtas Committee on the Irish Language and the Gaeltacht this afternoon to discuss the ‘tasks and structure’ of the organization.

The Chairman of the Joint Committee, Aengus Ó Snodaigh TD, said that the Gaeltacht community was “highly dependent” on Údarás to develop the “local economy” and “keep young people” in the Gaeltacht.

“Údarás na Gaeltachta has particular responsibilities and there is no doubt that the Gaeltacht community is highly dependent on Údarás to help develop the local economy, retain the young people in the various areas and the economic support and necessary linguistic knowledge, ”said Sinn Féin ‘s Irish and Gaeltacht spokesperson.

Ó Snodaigh said that it is necessary to ensure that “the structure of the Authority is competent for the task before it” and that “avoidable” difficulties do not interfere with the efforts to develop the Gaeltacht areas “as progressive and attractive areas”.

The Authority’s Chief Executive, Micheál Ó hÉanaigh, will be questioned on the language bill and the ways in which the language and economic rights of the Gaeltacht community could be strengthened in the new legislation.

Tuairisc.ie also understands that today’s meeting will be discussing two proposed resolutions under Foras na Gaeilge and approach to the funding of organizations Irish under the Irish Language Community Scheme.

Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile, who put forward both resolutions, based on what the General Secretary of Conradh na Gaeilge, Julian de Spáinn, said at the Irish Language and Gaeltacht Committee meeting last week.

Spain called on committee members to “pass a resolution” in support of the good work being done by the SPG groups and to call on Gaeltacht Minister Catherine Martin and Minister of State Jack Chambers to “stand in” and inform Foras na Gaeilge that they need to provide additional funding for the organization in 2021.

Foras na Gaeilge will appear before the Oireachtas Committee on the Irish Language and the Gaeltacht next week and the funding of the SPG organizations will be discussed among other matters.

Foras na Gaeilge has defended its approach to funding Irish language organizations operating under the Irish Language Community Scheme after the Secretary General of. Criticized the Foras for implementing “despicable cuts”.

Foras na Gaeilge stated that they understand that the cuts made to Irish language organizations have put “great pressure” on them but that Foras na Gaeilge’s approach has ensured that there were “more” groups promoting the Irish language under the scheme than before. sin.

In the meantime, it is understood that the government ‘s amendments to the language bill will be brought to committee stage on 25 November.

Although there were doubts about which committee would have the responsibilities of the bill, Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers has confirmed that amendments to the bill would be discussed by the Joint Committee on the Irish Language, the Gaeltacht and the Irish Speaking Community.