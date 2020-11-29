Quick Budget, an online application to organize your finances

Finance represents one of those areas in which we should not be experts, but that we need to manage at least in its smallest sense. This is because each of us has personal finances that we need to keep organized for the sake of our accounts, debts, and savings. In that sense, we have found an online application that presents everything you need to organize your finances easily.

Its name is Quick Budget and it is a system of forms that we will fill out to automatically calculate the status of our finances.

Do you want to organize your finances? Try it from the browser

There are dozens of applications for the smartphone that seek to help organize personal finances, however, not all of them manage to get hooked on them. Sanitizing our finances requires a lot of discipline, in principle to start recording and generating the calculations and then to avoid incurring unnecessary expenses. For this reason, Quick Budget seeks to facilitate all this matter as much as possible, so that, to start we just have to enter and start entering the information.

This is quite friendly considering that you will not have to build an Excel sheet or install an app on your computer or smartphone. On the other hand, it should be noted that it is a completely free service, which does not require registration.

When you enter the Quick Budget website, you will see a panel on the left side of the screen with different options. These refer to the different items in which we spend our money, that is: transportation, food, rent, medicine and more. Everything will be a matter of entering the amounts we spend on each entry that appears and the site will make the respective calculations.

At the end, you will have the possibility of exporting all this data in a spreadsheet in order to store it in your file for future consultation. Quick Budget is an effective alternative to carry our finances in a correct and organized way.

To prove it, follow this link.

