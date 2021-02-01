Quick Split, an app to upload long videos to WhatsApp statuses

- Advertisement -

When companies noticed the enormous acceptance of the story format, they decided to take each of them to one of their applications. Thus, we can see how Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and even web pages have stories at the moment. WhatsApp did not escape from it either and transformed its status area into one of stories. In that sense, we want to introduce you to a tool that will help you share long videos in WhatsApp statuses.

Its name is Quick Split and its function is to apply precise cuts in videos of more than 30 seconds, in order to be able to share them in this area of ​​the app.

So you can upload long videos to WhatsApp statuses

One of the characteristics of the content that is uploaded to stories is that if it is about videos, they cannot exceed 30 seconds. This means that, if we have a video that is 2 minutes long, the application will automatically upload the first 30 seconds. So how can we upload material that exceeds the allowed duration? This is where Quick Split comes in. This app is very easy to use and will allow you to upload videos of more than 30 seconds to your WhatsApp status.

What the application does is trim long videos for us into 30-second chunks. In this way, you will be able to upload all the material divided into precise cuts.

Using the application is really simple and in a matter of seconds you will be able to share videos of more than 30 seconds in the WhatsApp statuses. To get started, find the video you want to post, press and hold, and select the share option. In the available sharing apps, select Quick Split which will immediately process the video. Once it is trimmed, you just have to touch the option to send the new videos to your WhatsApp status and that’s it.

In this way, you can upload audiovisual material to your states regardless of whether it exceeds the allowed time.

To prove it, follow this link.

