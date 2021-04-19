QuietOn 3, the perfect little noise-canceling headphones for not hearing anything

- Advertisement -

We have always seen in the movies that cliché of people who go to bed well equipped with their long nightgown or pajamas and then a mask so as not to wake up to the slightest light that enters through the window and some forceful plugs in the ears so that the silence cradles us All night long.

QuietOn 3. QuietOn Inc.

Well, if you are one of those who uses one of these latest devices and the foam plugs have become too small and do not work for you, then you have to go to the digital version, 2.0, that they offer on Indiegogo. It is the QuietOn 3 model that, although they have the appearance of much thinner Airpods, in reality with them you will not be able to hear anything. Something that makes those who have developed it proud.

Deep rest and complete silence

That is the underlying idea of ​​this gadget that you have in the crowdfunding phase and that has already met all your financing expectations, despite the fact that at this time it has 12 full days left to continue gaining followers. With the QuietOn 3 you can only expect one thing: silence. A deep and unfathomable absence of background noise, banging and snoringIf you share a bed with someone who closes his eyes his particular “Traviata” begins.

These headphones? They are also very small and large enough not to protrude from the ears, in such a way that when we turn over in bed and sleep leaning on either side, we will not notice extra pressure. Although the important thing is not only in what we have in view, but in the interior, which is where the pieces of its noise cancellation technology (ANC) are housed.

According to the manufacturer, this device first samples “the noise that reaches your ear […] and then attenuated by opposing sound waves, resulting in a soothing silence. “That is why when we put them on,” no additional sound is heard that masks the original, allowing you to enjoy a pleasant and relaxing tranquility. “In addition, from the brand boast of their performance in “the low frequency range”, especially when compared to the foam earplugs normally used for sleeping.

These QuietOn 3s are sold with a “deep immersion” guarantee within the 200-500Hz range, which is where most snoring is heard, so technically capable of doubling that ANC compared to other devices from the competition. If you are interested in getting them, you can access Indiegogo and buy some at a price of 129 euros with a delivery date for May of this year.

