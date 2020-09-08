Tech NewsAppsHealthCorona VirusMobile

Radar Covid, why do many users claim that it does not work for them?

By Brian Adam
Radar Covid, why do many users claim that it does not work for them?
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Radar Covid is the official application published by the Government of Spain that seeks to improve the detection and tracking of new cases of coronaviruses that occur in our country and that, due to the administrative organization that we have, needs the support of the autonomous communities to function correctly throughout the national territory.

Yesterday we knew that both Madrid and Navarra were joining the group of eight regions that were already present: Castilla y la Mancha, Castilla y León, Andalusia, Balearic Islands, Canary Islands, Murcia, Asturias and Cantabria, in such a way that right now they only remain outside from its area of ​​influence Catalonia, the Basque Country, Extremadura, Galicia, the Valencian Community and the two autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla. Some absences that we hope in the coming weeks will be corrected so that the effectiveness of these traces is uniform and total throughout the country.

Radar Covid is not working for you?

In the last few weeks, you have heard many friends or family say that “I downloaded the app but it doesn’t work.” The fact that Radar Covid is present in the iPhone App Store and in the Android Play Store does not mean that it is operational in that region from which it was downloaded, so it is impossible to make it work if the public health system of the place where we reside is not connected to the application platform.

Radar Covid, the app of the Government of Spain.

Now, there are ten autonomous communities that support this project that began at the end of June in La Gomera Therefore, all users who live in these regions have already begun to receive alerts in case of having had close contact with infected people: more than 15 minutes at a distance equal to or less than two meters. In the case of the last two regions to join Radar Covid, Madrid above all, this full operation will arrive throughout the month of September.

In any case, and before rejecting this tool due to its apparent lack of results, it must be taken into account that, as with any other collaborative application, it is essential that it be downloaded by as many users as possible so that it offers a real utility. In La Gomera, for example, the authorities considered that 3,000 was the number of downloads that allowed them to carry out the pilot test, an amount that they far exceeded.

Right now, Radar Covid has already exceeded 3.2 million downloads in the two digital stores of iOS and Android. A large number but one that needs to be even higher so that when autumn arrives and the crisis can worsen, we have the assurance that all those people who cross us on the street, or accompany us on the bus, carry this application on their device.

