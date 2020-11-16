Radiant RFID Introduces New Tracking Device

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected our style. However, it has caused many companies to reinvent themselves, offering our products or services with the welfare of their public in mind.

Radiant RFI is one of those organizations. A company that sells tracking devices that can be used on any equipment that is part of the work area, and thus know the location of this.

Thinking about the pandemic, this organization has taken this idea to devices frequently used by people, smart watches. The idea is to help employers maintain the safety of their employees, monitoring the social distance between them. In addition to serving as an identification card to be aware of the movements made by workers within the company.

How does the Radiant smartwatch work?

First, we must clarify that smart watches are Samsung brand. These devices are kept in contact with each other to calculate the distance between one and one. What is the OBJETIVE? Record the interaction between users.

When they maintain contact for more than 15 minutes, this activity is recorded and sent to the company’s cloud. Information that can be valuable if an employee is infected by COVID-19, thus being able to detect the source of contagion.

Other companies also use tracking devices

Radiant is not the only company that has thought of tracking devices as a measure to protect the safety of employees, or in that case to monitor their location. Airista Flow, Kinexon and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) are some of the organizations that are also implementing them.

In the case of Airista Flow, the monitoring equipment used by the company only determines the proximity between individuals, as it has determined. Although the employer if he wishes can track the location of these.

Kinexon is another company that has joined in on this move. This German-based organization is tasked with supplying devices “smaller than a bubble gum” to NFL players and coaching staff. Such teams can track the “identity of the user and who that person is close to, as well as send notifications of violations of social distancing.

Unlike the two previous companies, PwC had already been working on this technology. This organization opts for an app that must be installed on its employees’ devices “if they want to work from the office.” The application is supposedly designed to be activated only when workers are in the workplace.

In statements for OneZero, these companies expressed their intentions to continue using this technology, even after having overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. They also made it clear that the employer is the one who decides the degree of surveillance that it will give to its employees.

Many more companies are likely to decide to implement this technology, but to what extent will this affect their employees? Would you feel comfortable installing an app on your phone or taking a tracking device with you?

