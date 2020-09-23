Latest news

Raidió na Gaeltachta and RTÉ end Irish language news headlines at night

By Brian Adam
The latest Irish language news bulletins will be at 7pm on RTÉ Raidió a hAon and RnaG from the end of this month

Raidió na Gaeltachta and RTÉ end Irish language news headlines at night

There will no longer be any news in Irish on the night on RTÉ Raidió a hAon or RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta.

Due to new cuts planned by Raidió na Gaeltachta to its service, the news items will be stopped at night on both stations after 7pm.

The news items in Irish are provided to RTÉ by the staff of Raidió na Gaeltachta.

Under the new system being introduced due to “pressure on staff resources” in Raidió na Gaeltachta, the news items will be discontinued at 8pm and 10pm on the Irish language station.

The news item on RTÉ Radio One will also end at 9pm, leaving no news on the radio after 7pm.

The bulletin at 9pm will be replaced by a new news bulletin on RTÉ Radio One at 7pm. An RTÉ spokesperson said that more people will be listening to the Irish language headlines at 7pm.

A spokesperson from RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta said that the station needed to make the best possible use of its resources.

“The night-time bulletins on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta will change from 28 September. This is due to current pressure on staff resources. In an effort to make the best and most sensible use of the service’s resources, it has been decided not to broadcast the bulletins at 8pm or 10pm from Monday to Friday from now on, ”said the spokesperson from RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta.

