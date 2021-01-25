Latest news

Raidió na Gaeltachta in Dublin appoints new reporter

By Brian Adam
0
0
Raidió na Gaeltachta in Dublin appoints new reporter
Raidió Na Gaeltachta In Dublin Appoints New Reporter

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Eoin Ó Catháin from Leinster House will report on RTÉ RnaG news and current affairs programs

Raidió na Gaeltachta in Dublin appoints new reporter

RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta has announced the appointment of a new reporter in Dublin.

Eoin Ó Catháin, from County Clare, will be reporting on politics on the Irish language station ‘s news and current affairs programs. He will start work in mid-February.

Ó Catháin, originally from Kilmichael in County Clare, is a regular contributor to RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta programs as he describes politics in Brussels, where until recently he worked with spiritsEUROPE, a group lobbying for alcohol companies.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Latest news

“The obligations under the treaty must be fulfilled”, the President of the European Commission told AstraZeneca this morning

Brian Adam - 0
The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has told the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca that they need to fulfill their obligations in...
Read more
Latest news

Transport Minister Éamon Ryan has said that stricter travel restrictions are needed

Brian Adam - 0
Transport Minister Éamon Ryan has said that the government will take a tough and cautious approach to travel in the light of the new...
Read more
Latest news

In America, even the rich have poor health care

Brian Adam - 0
US healthcare is expensive, but it is supposed to be the best for those who can afford it. However, a new study...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©