Raidió na Gaeltachta in Dublin appoints new reporter

Eoin Ó Catháin from Leinster House will report on RTÉ RnaG news and current affairs programs

RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta has announced the appointment of a new reporter in Dublin.

Eoin Ó Catháin, from County Clare, will be reporting on politics on the Irish language station ‘s news and current affairs programs. He will start work in mid-February.

Ó Catháin, originally from Kilmichael in County Clare, is a regular contributor to RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta programs as he describes politics in Brussels, where until recently he worked with spiritsEUROPE, a group lobbying for alcohol companies.