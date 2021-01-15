Raidió na Gaeltachta journalist elected to Údarás Ollscoil na hÉireann, Gaillimh

- Advertisement -

Nuala Ní Chonghaile was one of four people to run for authority in the Graduate Election, held this week

An RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta journalist has been elected to Údarás na hOllscoile at the National University of Ireland, Galway.

Ní Chonghaile, who works at RnaG ‘s headquarters in Casla in Connemara, has spent 20 years working in the Irish language media. She is also on the board of the national executive of the NUJ, the union of journalists.

Edel Browne, Conor Fottrell and Brigadier-General Ger Aherne are the other graduates who have earned a place on the authority.

A total of ten were elected to Údarás na hOllscoile this week.

Dr. Rachel Hilliard, Dr. Anthony Grehan, and Dr. Dara Cannon were elected from the academic staff and elected Sinéad Beacom, Eric Mortimer, and Monica Crump from the professional service team.

Over 5,000 graduates and staff voted in the election.

The new University Authority will come into effect on 1 February 2021 and will run until 2025.

Three Professors were appointed to Údarás na hOllscoile before the election as the number of nominations was the same as the number of places available. They are Professor Aisling McCluskey, School of Mathematics, Statistics & Applied Mathematics; Professor Michal Molcho, Children’s Studies, School of Education; and Professor Jim O’Gara, School of Natural Sciences.

Student elections to elect four representatives to the University Authority will begin at the end of January.

The President of NUI Galway, Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh thanked all those who stood for election and welcomed the new members.

“Everyone who stood for election to the Authority deserves great credit for supporting the democracy of our University and raising the profile of the Authority and the important work it does,” said Professor Ó hÓgartaigh.

Caroline Loughnane, NUI Galway’s Secretary for Governance & Academic Affairs, said “staff and graduates have shown” unprecedented interest in this election. “

“The range and quality of candidates who are willing to invest their time and energy in the future of the University is very encouraging.”