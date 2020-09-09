Railway Empire Complete Collection, Pc Analysis

A little over two years ago, a video game appeared on computers and consoles. railway management which did a lot for the strategy genre and for such a niche mode of transportation. It was called Railway Empire and now, after a few downloadable content, comes to the computer with a complete edition that compiles everything released so far.

To fully understand why he did his job well, you have to go back to the analysis we published in his day here at MeriStation but it can be summed up in two words; accessible and fun. Neither the management that we had to carry out in all areas of the game was too demanding nor was it monotonous despite dealing with locomotives. A great gem for beginners or history lovers railway. We analyze Railway Empire Complete Collection.

All in one

This title of Gaming Minds Studios and Kalypso Media Group invites us to experience railway history through a management video game where we not only have to build tracks and pull the string to listen to that unique chuchú that we teach so much to our children —with a gesture of the arm included—. It may sound boring but the truth is that the plot is told with self-confidence, perhaps with somewhat irritating characters, but he does it in a fun enough way to show how this mode of transport has evolved.

The management issue, as our colleague pointed out Jose Luis in his analysis, it is a perfect mix between the affordable and the challenging without getting crazy. The concepts are simple and the mouse operation helps – not so with the console version control – but it becomes somewhat complex when you have to take shipments from one city to another, go through a different one, control several lines, plan buildings and have budget according. All this, in addition, without losing sight of our adversaries Who are trying to take away our piece of cake in business.

Railway Empire Complete Collection en, as we have commented previously, an edition that includes the original game and eight downloadable content that further expand the adventure, in quotes, of 2018. In this package we find the original soundtrack as a download complement and the DLC; Mexico, Crossing the Andes, France, United Kingdom and Ireland, The Great Lakes, Germany, Northern Europe and Down Under.

We are talking about a game that, in its basic version, can easily last a few hundreds of hours between campaign mode and free mode. And we no longer talk about whether we like to fantasize about modifications because the video game is compatible with Steam Workshop, a whole factory of ideas that makes any game time that we can give you, is invalidated every week.

What must be made clear is that Railway Empire Complete Collection It is neither a remastering nor a remake, both now so fashionable. It’s just a compilation so do not expect graphic changes, gameplay or last minute modifications. The stability and improvement updates that the title has received in these two years are included in the game, but we can read that far. However, the official page of the game on Steam clarifies that there are news in the weather system and night mode, although they are those that were included in various DLC that this edition contains.

The addition of the eight downloadable content makes us visit other historic years for the locomotives in the various places it collects. For example, the French campaign will take us to visit Gallic soil between the years 1874 and 1890 and, of course, to play with the locomotives that at that time reigned in that territory. The one related to Germany covers the years between 1850 and 1870, includes new goods and adds exclusive concessions.

This means that downloadable content not only adds new countries and locomotives, but also includes improvements to the base game like the improved weather system that the Great Lakes DLC brought, update of the characters, merchandise, goods, concessions or new scenarios.

Very very attractive

Perhaps for many users the normal thing would have been that with the launch of Railway Empire Complete Collection the graphic section was renewed so that it would look according to the year of its reissue but the truth is that it does not need it at all. The game looked fantastically good before and now keep doing it. The stages are huge, with plenty of detail and, although we regularly play with a distant view, we can delight in how well the locomotives have been modeled if we bring the camera closer to them.

A good viewing distance, correct textures, different action cameras, good use of shadows and lights, a well-kept color palette and an exquisite design for the menus that we are going to walk through so many hours. The latter is undoubtedly what we appreciate the most in a game of these characteristics; Simple and beautiful menus that can be understood at a glance and without too many button combinations.

In terms of sound, we see how the game has a good, varied and entertaining soundtrack. The sound of the locomotives also borders on a good level, perhaps not as it could be if it were a simulation game to use but it is understood that, with the time that some machines have, the real sound of these cannot be captured. At the same time highlight the good level of translation of both texts and voices.

CONCLUSION If you’ve been waiting for an entertaining railway management video game, easy to master and packed to the brim with content, Railway Empire Complete Collection is your title. Endless, with community modifications, at a very good price and with a good technical level. Whether you like locomotives or not, Railway Empire Complete Collection fixed that you will like.

THE BEST Base game + 8 DLCS; unlimited duration.

The compilation has come out at a great price.

Entertaining, relatively simple and completely in Spanish. WORST Zero improvements over what already existed.

It does not contribute anything if you already had the downloadable ones in advance.