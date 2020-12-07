Home Tech News Apps Rain Alarm: the iOS app to know if it will rain in...

Rain Alarm: the iOS app to know if it will rain in …

Brian Adam
They say that the most reliable way to know the weather is by looking out the window and holding out your hand to see if it rains. This is valid if you want to go out in the next 5 minutes and you are not going to move too far from your home. If you want to know if it will rain on your next outing, you need a reliable, accurate, fast and multiplatform application. Rain Alarm is probably the best of them all.

Rain Alarm is accurate, fast and adapts to the way you live

I have been using Rain Alarm on iOS for a while now and I have to say that it is quite effective and the alarms work quite well. There is a free app that allows you to work with it long enough if you don’t want to spend money. This gratuity carries with it some limitations and that there is advertising in the application.

If you want to have all the functions at your fingertips and have the advertising removed, there is the payment application. In the App Store for 8.99 euros.

Tell you that you have the possibility of be able to install it on the iPhone, Apple Watch and iPad. It is a real wonder to have alarms on the iPhone and Rain Alarm to warn you as soon as things get ugly. Alarms that can be configured to warn us and give us time to leave the rain zone.

