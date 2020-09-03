Raji An Ancient Epic Review: Adventure and Mythology in Ancient India

Not only Animal Crossing: New Horizons is Paper Mario: The Origami King: the 2020 catalog of the Kyoto House does not fail to leave room for a vast and varied selection of independent productions. Nintendo Switch, indeed, continues to confirm itself as a particularly hardware indie-friendly, with many small teams that are welcomed on the console. Among the new arrivals presented during the Indie World in August, figure Raji: An Ancient Epic.

Surprisingly published at the end of the streaming appointment, the action-adventure represents the first work of the Indian software house Nodding Heads. Inspired by Hindu and Balinese mythology, the game aims to envelop the audience with the ancient atmospheres of medieval Rajasthan, devastated by a conflict between divinities and demonic hordes. After over three years of development, Raji: An Ancient Epic has finally landed in exclusive time on Nintendo Switch: a debut that, with regret, failed to convince us either in terms of narration or gameplay.

Among acrobats, demons and divinities

Raji is a circus artist, to be precise, a tightrope walker. He is entrusted to his care Golu, younger brother and only family member of the girl. In addition to life, the child supports his sister also at work, thanks to a natural talent for storytelling and the practice of shadow theater. In fact, it is during an exhibition at an Indian tradition fair that the young duo’s existence is turned upside down. While Golu bewitches his audience by evoking a mythological conflict between gods and demons, an army of shadow creatures suddenly bursts into the realm of men, ready to put it to fire and sword.

Leading the dark entities is Mahabalasura, demonic lord seeking revenge, ready to challenge the gods who had confined him a thousand years ago. The fury of the supernatural army is unleashed on human beings and in particular on the children unfortunately present on the site of the invasion. The boys, including Golu, are kidnapped by demons: the intervention of Raji is useless, who will soon find himself collapsing to the ground unconscious.

Upon awakening, the acrobat opens his eyes in a mysterious valley, dominated by architecture typical of ancient India and surrounded by a solemn and mysterious atmosphere. The gods spared her, choosing her as their own champion in the new war in Mahabalasura. And the presence of the deities is immediately perceptible to the player: the events of Raji: An Ancient Epic they are in fact narrated through Durga, goddess of war, and of god Vishnu. While a fixed camera follows the progress of a minute representation of the protagonist, it is the interaction between the two divine figures that describes the narrative context and the evolution of events.

The dialogue between the two deities constantly follows the player, appearing both during exploratory phases and during the fighting. Durga and Vishnu are also the narrators who accompany the cut-scenes of the indie production, recreated on the screen with an effective and pleasant 2D style that recalls shadow theater. The same isometric perspective adopted by the in-game camera, located quite distant from Raji, it seems to actually want to replicate the perspective of the gods rather than that of the girl.

The great protagonist of the story is the broadest Hindu and Balinese tradition, visually represented in the world of Raji: An Ancient Epic through showy and colorful murals. By interacting with the latter, articulated dialogues between Durga and Vishnu will be activated, which will narrate numerous aspects of the Indian cultural universe as if they were memories.

Unfortunately, the attempt to introduce the player to this fascinating world is only partially successful. The events involving the aforementioned divinities are quite complex and their quick summary often ends up leaving the listener perplexed and confused. At the end of the adventure, which takes a few hours to complete, there is certainly the curiosity to deepen the knowledge of the imaginary proposed, but we would have appreciated a greater “didactic” effectiveness of the title.

Weak on the narrative front it is also the path taken by Raji, a character with rather silent thoughts. The game doesn’t reveal much about her past or character, making it rather difficult to relate to or become attached to the girl. Golu’s search therefore proceeds without particular emotional peaks. Devoid of surprising or unpredictable turns, the tale unfolded in Raji: An Ancient Epic it culminates in a final devoid of epicity, painted in a rather hasty way.

Venture into ancient India

The most valuable element proposed in the production is certainly represented by reconstruction of a magical and ancient India, populated by demons and gods. The architectures that form the background to Raji’s journey, although not rich in details or characterized by a particular graphic quality, in fact manage to offer an intriguing glimpse into an imaginary full of potential. The multi-colored windows of a medieval fortress, colossal statues of divinities and ponds enveloped by the night and populated by carp and water lilies create suggestive snapshots on the screen.

Unfortunately, the quality of the artistic direction is revealed as a whole swinging, with as many scenarios characterized by a general anonymity, which makes the low budget nature of the production more evident. To affect the impact of the game world, we also find even significant drops in frame rates, which in the course of our test on the Nintendo Switch seemed more frequent and intense with the console positioned in docked mode.

Progress in the action-adventure is extremely linear: the road from

follow will always be evident and you will never find yourself lost in the game world. The free exploration of the environments is however possible in certain situations, where the map will propose small two-way crossroads: on the one hand a dead end in which to obtain, in general, an upgrade; on the other the way to continue in the mission of our videogame elter-ego. The detours, however, are never extensive and the return to the main route will be resolved in a short time.

During the entire adventure, the player will not be able to freely direct the camera, instead having to deal with one fixed camera that follows the action in a predetermined way. If on some occasions the direction manages to highlight the merits of the best settings of Raji: An Ancient Epic, unfortunately it is necessary to note some shortcomings. There are several cases in which our movements can lead the protagonist out of the frame, while the isometric view does not always prove adequate to face the platform phases of the game, with game over linked to difficulties in correctly evaluating distances and proportions. The choice of the fixed camera with a top view, on the other hand, is effective in the combat phases, which enjoy good readability.

An unconvincing playful formula

From nature action, the combat system proposed by the indie sees Raji facing a fair variety of demons with a series of rapid attacks. In the early stages of the adventure, the protagonist holds the Trishula, weapon similar to a trident given to her by the war goddess Durga, and lo Sharanga, the bow offered by Vishnu. Both are characterized by a rather interesting moveset, which includes the possibility of taking advantage of the girl’s circus skills. By concatenating pirouettes and acrobatic leaps, Raji can in fact use weapons to land effective combos and area attacks.

Unfortunately, some inaccuracy in the commands and a not particularly brilliant enemy AI soon prompt the player to opt for the use of the most immediate moves, combined with simple dodges. After all, the most acrobatic component of the combat system will gradually lose relevance with the changing of the opponents and the appearance of new tools and powers granted by the gods.

While guaranteeing, with the exception of the final phase, full freedom in choice

of the weapon, in fact any addition to Raji’s arsenal will always be the best option to play the next section of the game. This drastically reduces the possibilities in terms of variety in the approach to enemies, whose threat will almost never require alternating the tools available or adopting elaborate strategies. The fights, decidedly numerous and unavoidable, are therefore resolved rather quickly, without offering adrenaline moments, in a combat system that fails to engage and entertain enough.

Raji: An Ancient Epic also includes some boss fights which, while offering a higher level of challenge, never turn out to be truly memorable. On the contrary, the attacks of the opponents alternate in a monotonous way, making the comparisons not very stimulating: the soundtrack that accompanies them, decidedly not very incisive, does not help in this sense.

If the fighting will keep Raji busy for a long time during his journey, we find it to break the rhythm of the experience numerous platforming stages. Never particularly complex or original, many of these are performed almost automatically, given the bizarre impossibility of falling from a platform: taking a leap from its extreme limit will therefore often be more than enough to proceed. Game overs can only incur in case of jumps made in wrong directions or in any case badly calibrated. Unfortunately, it must be said that the possibility is quite frequent: as well as for stunts in combat, also in this case we have in fact identified several inaccuracies in the commands.

Closes the picture of the playful formula proposed by Raji: An Ancient Epic, the presence of some puzzles. The latter essentially come in two varieties: correctly recompose gods mandala will allow us to observe some snapshots of the past life of the protagonist and her brother Golu, while realigning the trunks of trees corrupted by evil demonic will allow instead to restore the purity of an area of ​​the game world, opening the way for Raji to continue in his mission. Available in limited numbers and of almost non-existent difficulty, the puzzles do not, however, significantly enrich the gaming experience.