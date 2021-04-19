Randori offers security tools to test computer systems

- Advertisement -

Security startup Randori offers cybersecurity tools that help companies test the defenses of their computer systems and identify vulnerabilities. The striking thing about these help platforms is that the tests are carried out with real exploits. The company even seeks to represent an attack as it is in the real world.

Randori presents three tools that serve this purpose. The first is Recon, which scans the computer systems of a certain organization until it finds possible failures. Attack is another one of them. In this case, the platform uses “real exploits against production systems to see how they would fare in a real attack.” And, thirdly, it raises the Target Temptation engine. It is a tool that helps to identify the “assets that attackers are most likely to target”.

Businesses should focus on defending their assets

Together, Recon, Attack and Target Temptation become a valuable support tool for organizations. This is because they contribute to optimizing your cybersecurity systems. Thus, they can adequately defend against cyber attacks.

However, of the three tools, Target Temptation stands out. Beyond correcting failures in their systems, organizations must focus on shielding the assets that are most likely to be compromised. “For every 1000 assets exposed, there is often only one that is really interesting to an attacker”, Randori CEO Brian Hazzard told VentureBeat.

In part, this is because attackers have no intention of wasting time and much less monetary resources targeting a well-protected system when they can easily get it through other organizations. After all, they have a clear purpose: to profit from the vulnerabilities of the most important systems of a certain organization. “Attackers usually don’t go where the organization defends itself,” Hazard said.

