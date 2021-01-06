Rapper Dr. Dre suffered a brain aneurysm and was admitted to the ICU

- Advertisement -

Dr. Dre, one of the most important figures in rap history, was admitted to the intensive care unit of a Los Angeles hospital in the US after suffering a brain aneurysm.

The portal specialized in celebrity news TMZ assured that The American musician is “stable and lucid”, but clarified that the doctors want to do tests to clearly determine his state of health.

TMZ He explained that Dr. Dre, 55, suffered the aneurysm on Monday and maintained that he was immediately transferred to the hospital.

Rapper LL Cool J assured on Tuesday afternoon that his partner is improving. “He is recovering well”, He said in his account on the social network of Twitter.

Dr. Dre made headlines in 2020 for the millionaire divorce that faces his ex-wife Nicole Young.

Emblem of West Coast rap, André Young, who is the original name of Dr. Dre, triumphed both with the group NWA (“Straight Outta Compton”, 1988) and in his solo career (“The Chronic”, 1992) .

He has also been a top-level producer who has signed albums like Snoop Dogg’s “Doggystyle” (1993) or Eminem’s “The Slim Shady LP” (1999).

As an actor, he has excelled in the films “The Wash” and “Training Day” (both from 2001), while as a film producer he excelled in “Straight Outta Compton” (2015), a film that narrated NWA’s career.

He was also the promoter with Jimmy Iovine of Beats Electronics, a company focused on the production of headphones and sound equipment that was sold to Apple in 2014 for 3.2 billion dollars.

The rapper and legendary producer was in hospital on Tuesday receiving treatment, reported Los Angeles Times citing sources familiar with his condition.

Representatives for Dre did not immediately respond to inquiries from the press.

Born rapper Andre Young is considered one of the most influential figures in hip hop, having achieved commercial fame with gangsta rap pioneers NWA before creating the quintessential west coast G-Funk sound.

ANDhe master behind the careers of greats like Snoop Dogg and Eminem became a self-proclaimed billionaire after co-founding Beats Electronics, an audio products company bought by Apple in 2014.

The news of Dre’s hospitalization sparked a host of well-wishes on social media, including from other rappers, with NWA co-founder of Ice Cube tweeting: “Send your love and prayers to colleague Dr. Dre.”

“GET GOOD DR DRE WE NEED U CUZ”wrote Snoop Dogg on Instagram.

The newspaper said Dre was at one point in intensive care.

His trip to the hospital comes amid a growing covid-19 crisis in the Los Angeles area, as well as Dre’s high-profile divorce proceedings with his longtime partner, Nicole Young.

(With information from EFE)

