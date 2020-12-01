Raspberry Pi 4 already has an official box with fan cooling: it costs just 5 dollars

Raspberry Pi Foundation has announced a number of interesting products this year. The Raspberry Pi 4 as one of the star products, but also the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 or the interesting Raspberry Pi 400, a keyboard with an integrated computer. Now a new product is added: a fan.

For now more humble than a liquid cooling system, the new Raspberry Pi Foundation fan is officially designed for the Raspberry Pi 4. It comes integrated with its own case for this little computer.

Up to 10 ° C lower to maintain device performance

The Raspberry Pi 4 (and other models too) it can reach considerably high temperatures when it is at cost (in keeping with the company’s philosophy). It is designed to be attached to the Raspberry Pi 4 thanks to a case that works as a dock. But it also has a plate to dissipate the heat that sticks to the processor. From there you just have to place the (tiny) fan inside the box and connect it to a power port inside the Raspberry Pi 4 itself.

The temperatures that can be reached inside the Raspberry Pi 4 can be up to 80 ° C. However with this official fan they calculate that those 80 ° C can reduced to around 70 ° C. It’s definitely a great idea for those who put a lot of work on the Raspberry Pi 4 on a daily basis.

In addition to the official cooling system, there are other alternatives already available on the market. Akasa’s system stands out for about $ 30, although we are practically already talking about the same price as the computer itself. But for insane prices, the cooled copper box from DeSalvo Systems costs $ 250.