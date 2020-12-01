Tech NewsReviewsSmart Gadgets

Raspberry Pi 4 already has an official box with fan cooling: it costs just 5 dollars

By Brian Adam
0
0
Screenshot
Raspberry Pi 4 Already Has An Official Box With Fan

Must Read

Reviews

Raspberry Pi 4 already has an official box with fan cooling: it costs just 5 dollars

Brian Adam - 0
Raspberry Pi Foundation has announced a number of interesting products this year. The Raspberry Pi 4 as one of the star...
Read more
Latest news

London imitates ‘big tech’ in crusade to reduce their influence

Brian Adam - 0
The broad powers and ability to act with the speed of the technologies of the new British Digital Markets Unit (DMU) raises the...
Read more
Tech News

YouTube achieves compatibility with 8K videos in its version for Google TV

Brian Adam - 0
Next year we are going to hear a lot about 8K. The Olympic Games and the arrival of new consoles has caused this technology...
Read more
Social Networks

The motor majors cushion the decrease in income to September

Brian Adam - 0
The automotive industry continues to suffer the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic although it is managing to cushion the impact. Indeed, the world's largest...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Raspberry Pi Foundation has announced a number of interesting products this year. The Raspberry Pi 4 as one of the star products, but also the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 or the interesting Raspberry Pi 400, a keyboard with an integrated computer. Now a new product is added: a fan.

For now more humble than a liquid cooling system, the new Raspberry Pi Foundation fan is officially designed for the Raspberry Pi 4. It comes integrated with its own case for this little computer.

Up to 10 ° C lower to maintain device performance

The Raspberry Pi 4 (and other models too) it can reach considerably high temperatures when it is at cost (in keeping with the company’s philosophy). It is designed to be attached to the Raspberry Pi 4 thanks to a case that works as a dock. But it also has a plate to dissipate the heat that sticks to the processor. From there you just have to place the (tiny) fan inside the box and connect it to a power port inside the Raspberry Pi 4 itself.

Screenshot

The temperatures that can be reached inside the Raspberry Pi 4 can be up to 80 ° C. However with this official fan they calculate that those 80 ° C can reduced to around 70 ° C. It’s definitely a great idea for those who put a lot of work on the Raspberry Pi 4 on a daily basis.

In addition to the official cooling system, there are other alternatives already available on the market. Akasa’s system stands out for about $ 30, although we are practically already talking about the same price as the computer itself. But for insane prices, the cooled copper box from DeSalvo Systems costs $ 250.

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

YouTube achieves compatibility with 8K videos in its version for Google TV

Brian Adam - 0
Next year we are going to hear a lot about 8K. The Olympic Games and the arrival of new consoles has caused this technology...
Read more
Social Networks

The motor majors cushion the decrease in income to September

Brian Adam - 0
The automotive industry continues to suffer the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic although it is managing to cushion the impact. Indeed, the world's largest...
Read more
Tech News

New series and movies coming to HBO in December 2020

Brian Adam - 0
The month of December will not be one of the most premieres of HBO in our country, especially when we come to enjoy one...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©