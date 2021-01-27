Raspberry pi, a technology that can change the way our data is handled on the internet

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

We live in a world surrounded by many technologies, some more innovative than others. But, can you think of one that can serve as a computer, WiFi router and even as a server? We are not referring to a traditional computer, but a Raspberry Pi, a system that can change the way our data is handled on the internet. It can even revolutionize the future of technology companies.

A Raspberry Pi (Rpi) is nothing more than a mini computer with ARM architecture. A small device, similar to a credit card, designed to occupy the minimum space, but with the ability to execute many of the processes that a common computer performs.

Among them, manipulation of office automation documents, connecting to the internet, playing games, videos and many more. Such is the scope of a Raspberry Pi that it has been used to hack anything from simple household appliances to more complex systems like NASA’s.

How does a Raspberry pi work?

As we already discussed, a Raspberry Pi is a computer, but in miniature. This means that it has input and output ports for audio and video. As well as RAM, SoC, CPU, network connectivity, peripheral connections, in short, everything a computer needs to operate.

Therefore, it only needs a keyboard, screen, mouse to be connected to it, and of course, running an operating system. The latter is recorded on an SD card and started from there. It would only be left to connect it to the current and it would be ready to go.

Initially, the Rpi were intended for the education sector. The schools used them as one more tool to “promote the teaching of computer science in children”. However, this has been changing and its usefulness has spread to other areas.

In fact, Rasberry pi not only serve as simple computers, they can also be used to create NAS (Network Attached Storage) servers and can even become a WiFi router.

But what hardware requirements must a Raspberry Pi meet to operate? Apart from the accessories mentioned above, this device must have a “5V 1000 mAh microUSB Power Supply” for older versions. On the contrary, if they are more recent models (B + and Pi 2 B) they must require a minimum of 2000 mAh of electrical charge to work.

Now, if we talk about software, this works only with Linux distributions. The most widely used operating system on these computers is Raspbian, based on Debian, but adapted to the ARMv6 architecture. So it’s not available for Windows? Not entirely, since the Raspberry Pi 2 has a version for Windows 10, but not for computers, but oriented to the Internet of things.

What are the advantages of using a Raspberry pi?

This mini computer offers many possibilities, mostly thanks to the multiple peripherals it accepts. Raspberry Pi are characterized by being:

Portable – These devices are quite small. The dimensions of your plate do not exceed 10 cm in length or 6 cm in width. These characteristics make it very attractive, since we can even carry it in the comfort of our pocket.

Adaptable: thanks to the multiple ports that it brings, it fits perfectly to more complex systems. In fact, they can be used to create NAS servers and even as a media center for movie servers.

Versatile: its hardware / software structure is friendly and easy to use. That is why it was initially intended for schools.

Very low energy costs: they require little energy to function. They can be active all day and their use does not affect the electricity bill.

Economic: this is another of the great advantages that an Rpi offers. The latest model of these teams fetches a value of $ 79.

Safe: thanks to their adaptability they can be used to develop data storage systems. These guarantee the security of our information at all times, since they store it locally.

What projects can a Raspberry Pi be used for?

We previously highlighted the versatility and adaptability of the Raspberry Pi. These features allow these devices to be implemented in numerous hardware projects. Its use even awakens the creativity and ingenuity of users to create:

Web server

You can make your Raspberry Pi a web server to host your personal website or blog. Their low energy cost allows them to be kept active throughout the day and fully meet hardware requirements.

You will only have to install the server software that best suits the device, which could well be WordPress, Ghost, MySQL, Apache or PHP.

Media center

A Raspberry Pi can become a multimedia center to enjoy movies, documentaries and series of our choice.

To exploit this quality, you only have to install a version of the Kodi content management platform compatible with Raspberry Pi.

Smart tv

If you think your old TV is limited to simple television programming, let us tell you that the Raspberry Pi can turn it into a Smart TV.

You can have your own smart TV with the ability to connect to the Internet, install applications to expand its functions and view multimedia content remotely.

To make this possible, the Kodi or Plex platforms can be used. The latter allows adding content server functions to enjoy multimedia files saved on other computers.

Controller for robotics

The portability and versatility make this equipment an ideal tool for robotic purposes. In fact, there are small robot cars controlled by Raspberry Pi.

These small devices are supported by applications for robotics programming on the Raspberry Pi.

Other applications of RPI

Raspberry Pi not only serve as a media center, servers, as well as robotics controllers. Their benefits allow us to use them as:

A mini computer

This is one of the most mentioned peculiarities of the Rpi. This equipment has a plate whose area does not exceed 60 cm2, but which fulfills many of the tasks of a common computer.

A Raspberry Pi has the power and ability to surf the Internet, manage emails, edit texts, play videos, take photos, among other functions.

Home automation elements

Raspberry Pi includes a variety of sensors, radio receivers, and infrared control modules. These components allow the Rpi to control lights, temperature thermostats, as well as automate doors.

In addition to this, these devices include wireless connectivity. A function that makes it easy to bring home automation elements to our smartphone, and activate the heating with the touch of a button, for example. A software that allows to exploit this particularity is Domoticz.

Network control

While it is true that home networks are easy to control, the reality is that currently more than a dozen computers can be connected to the same network. Therefore, monitoring is mandatory, since the WiFi network can be vulnerable to cyber attacks.

To manage the WiFi network with a Rapsberry Pi, just install Nagios. This tool notifies when a device has been disconnected due to a failure or in case the web server is off the network.

NAS system

To complement network management, Raspberry Pi technology allows you to create a Storage System (NAS) to access files on the network.

How do you create a NAS server? It is enough to have a RPi, a hard disk and an operating system that manages the connections and the file system of the hard disk. The software indicated for this is NAS4Free.

Raspberry Pi, an alternative to store data locally

As you can see behind this little device there is a world of quite interesting possibilities. Beyond the benefits it offers, a Raspberry Pi stands out as a very secure device.

In fact, this particularity is making it the best option for creating NAS servers. Businesses and common users can use this equipment to develop local storage networks and at a very affordable price.

Again we emphasize the security they provide, because by creating home servers, they save us the task of saving our information in the cloud. With a Raspberry Pi our data is stored locally, it is more private, secure and is at our fingertips. Something that we cannot say about Cluod or the cloud, since the information is controlled by other people.

How does a Raspberry Pi handle a high volume of data?

We can say that a Raspberry Pi is a low-cost solution that guarantees the privacy of your data, both personal and business. But how can we store a vast amount of information on this tiny piece of equipment? It’s probably the question you have now.

The size does not influence in this case, it is an advantage. If what we want is to save more information, we just have to have more hardware resources, such as a higher capacity hard drive. A component that guarantees that the information that is becoming more robust remains protected.

This is a determining factor in the future of companies, since the more data they receive, the greater the trust that their users give them. Therefore, the commitment and responsibility of this must be greater. This action would guarantee the success of these companies.

Without a doubt, companies are aware of the importance of data. They have been conducting “privacy impact assessments” for a long time, especially those that handle a large volume of information. In fact, last year, “more than 70% of the companies monitored confidential data incidents continually ”.

Indeed, to cope with this situation, companies must keep up with technology. Take advantage of the benefits it offers and be constantly updated, as long as it is in favor of its users and their own interests. That is why a Raspberry Pi is the perfect option to manage information locally and guarantee the integrity of the data at all times.

.