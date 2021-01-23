Raspberry Pi Pico: the new board that is worth only 4 euros

The Raspberry Pi Foundation it keeps launching new low-cost products to the market to delight programming fans. After announcing the Raspberry Pi 400 as a complete computer at a low price last November, they have now announced their smaller and cheaper plate .

At present, more than 37 million Raspberry Pi have already been sold. On many occasions, the board is accompanied by a microcontroller, normally based on Arduino, to take care of elements such as analog inputs, low latency inputs, or for low-power modes and save battery in the event that the built device does not have access. to the current. Thus, even the Raspberry Pi Zero does not consume as little as a microcontroller.

Raspberry Pi Pico: Your New Microcontroller for $ 4

For this reason, the foundation has created its own microcontroller called Raspberry Pi Pico, which also equips an RP2040 processor designed by them. It has several low-consumption operating modes to offer the longest possible duration, where the power is made through the microUSB connector that it integrates.

This SoC uses a 40 nanometer process, with a dual core processor ARM Cortex M0 + operating up to 133 MHz. They accompany you 264 KB SRAM, 2 MB of Flash memory, USB 1.1 connectivity and a port 26-pin IO. The IO connectivity, however, is not like that of the company’s boards with their pins facing up, instead we have holes with rounded edges to connect the cables.

The Raspberry Pi Pico has been in development since the end of 2016, and they already started testing the first prototypes in September 2018. Thanks to this design thought to the millimeter, they have been able to introduce everything they wanted. The PCB has only two layers, and the chip was designed together with the board, which is manufactured by Sony Inazawa in Japan. Programming can be done in C and MycroPython thanks to a port developed by its creator, with low-level access to the board’s hardware, as well as integration with Visual Studio Code.

Accessories and boards with the RP2040 chip are for sale

Along with the Pico, a multitude of accessories and boards have also been launched in collaboration with companies such as Adafruit, Arduino, Pimoroni, and Sparkfun, using as a base this new chip that will bring more versatility than ever to the board. One of the most interesting is the Pimoroni PicoSystem, allowing you to play video games by turning the Pico into a portable console that looks like a Game Boy with Raspberry Pi. If you are going to play games, it is best to turn the Raspberry Pi into an emulator.

The Raspberry Pi Pico is for sale in Spain for a price that starts from 4.15 euros depending on the seller from which it is purchased.