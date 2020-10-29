Razer Deathadder V2 Pro Review: The Return Of A Legend

The name DeathAdder is certainly not new in the world of gaming peripherals. Launched for the first time in 2006, it is one of Razer’s best-selling mice, which has renewed it cyclically, keeping the design but modifying the internal hardware to keep it always in step with the latest technologies.

The DeathAdder V2 is a perfect example of this continuous renewal process, but until now it was only available in a wired version. Now, thanks to this wireless variant, players will be able to take advantage of its features without the need for a connection cable.

Sales and design pack

The expectations on this mouse are high, both for the name it bears, and for the selling price, of 149.99 €, about double compared to its wired version. Before buying it therefore it is worthwhile to understand if the wireless connection is really necessary, because otherwise the cable variant offers better value for money. The sales pack immediately conveys the feeling of being in front of a premium product, the mouse is in fact enclosed inside a small fabric case. The bundle includes a high quality canvas charging cable, which allows you to use the mouse even with a low battery if necessary. We then find the stylus for the Wi-Fi connection and an adapter to be used in pairs with the cable.

In this way, when the wireless mode is active, the stylus remains in an easily accessible area and, when you need to charge the mouse, just unplug the cable and connect it directly to the peripheral.

The bundle does not include the charging base, which we had seen instead in the review of the Razer Viper Ultimate, much more comfortable than the cable. A real shame, also because this DeathAdder V2 Pro already has the connectors to be able to use it and the price of the Viper is the same.

Turning to the mouse instead, the first thing that strikes is the weight, of only 88 grams, few for a peripheral with integrated battery. The design, on the other hand, is the classic one that we have appreciated over the years, suitable for both a Palm Grip and a Fingertip Grip. We mainly used it with the first type of grip, but a lot depends on your habits and the size of your hand.

The structure of the mouse is not symmetrical and the position of the side buttons also makes the DeathAdder more suitable for right-handed use. In all there are seven buttons, in addition to the two main ones we find one under the mouse wheel, two that work as selectors for the DPI and two side ones.

Right on the sides Razer used a rubberized material to increase grip. In the lower part there is a small slot in which to insert the connecting stylus when not in use. Also noteworthy is theexcellent RGB lighting, precise and able to best represent the 16.8 million colors available.

Technical characteristics, software and user experience

Razer has equipped the DeathAdder V2 Pro with its best sensor, the Focus +, which it achieves the 20,000 DPI, a very high value and suitable for all types of players, even professionals. The connection to the PC takes place via cable, via Bluetooth or with the decidedly more performing Hyperspeed technology from Razer, which reduces latency and allows you to play without differences compared to wired mode. The two main buttons are based on optical switches, with an actuation time of 0.2 ms. The main advantage of this technology is to limit involuntary clicks to a minimum, it is really difficult to operate one of the two keys without wanting to. The mouse has built-in memory that allows you to save up to five customizable profiles, alternatively the Razer Synapse 3 configuration software also offers cloud saving.

The user experience with this mouse is simply excellent, it is no coincidence that its line, although renewed over time, has remained similar to that of the original version. The ergonomics, for a right-handed person, are at the highest level, the keys are positioned perfectly and the side rubber really helps in improving grip. Performance is also outstanding, the Focus + sensor is always very precise and responsive, even too much for non-professionals, who are unlikely to use it to its full potential.

The feedback on autonomy is also positive, even after two weeks of testing the battery still has over 50% charge, a sign that this mouse does not need to be recharged often. As always excellent also the Razer Synapse 3 software, which is confirmed as one of the best available, from which it is possible to customize the RGB lighting, assign special functions to the available keys and select the DPI levels to be used during the game, which can be modified using the buttons dedicated.