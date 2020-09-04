Tech News

Razer introduces the new Razer Naga Pro modular mouse

By Brian Adam
0
6

Must Read

Android

The Pixel 5 will be significantly cheaper than the Pixel 4, according to the latest leak

Brian Adam - 0
If nothing fails, in the month of October we will attend the presentation of the next phones signed by Google. As...
Read more
Android

How to activate VoLTE and WiFi calls on OnePlus mobiles

Brian Adam - 0
Having better audio quality in calls is possible thanks to WiFi and VoLTE calls, two options that depend on the operator and...
Read more
Tech News

How powerful is the hardware of a pregnancy test? More than IBM’s first PC

Brian Adam - 0
Two Twitter users enjoyed opening two digital pregnancy tests from two different brands to try and figure out what was inside. Their analysis...
Read more
Game Reviews

The Last Campfire Review: Hello Games after No Man’s Sky

Brian Adam - 0
The Last Campfire is the new game from the English team Hello Games, mainly known for No Man's Sky: how is it doing? A few...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Razer today announced the new Naga Pro wireless mouse, the newest addition to the HyperSpeed ​​Wireless line that is based on the modular design of the Naga Trinity, which has been updated and now features three magnetic side panels with a layout of two, to which are added twelve programmable buttons.

As pointed out by Razer herself, each side panel is designed to meet the needs of various game genres: for example the one with twelve buttons was created ad hoc for MMO / RTS, the one with six buttons for Battle Royale and MOBA and the one with two for FPS enthusiasts.

Below we publish the specifications and complete descriptions, as indicated in the press release that came to the editorial office:

  • 12 button side panel: uses them to optimize skill rotations and macros, with ergonomic positioning for immediate access. It’s perfect for situations where timing and accuracy are key, like in MMO or RTS games.
  • Side panel with 6 buttons offers a balance between control and accessibility. This layout was ergonomically designed with Battle Royale or MOBA games in mind. The buttons are arranged in two rows for quick access to skills or items. There is also a side grip for more controlled sliding.
  • Side panel with 2 buttons is the standard equipment for first person shooters. When precision is everything, its larger rubberized grip offers maximum control in every shoot. It is complemented by two buttons for essential commands such as crouch or aim.

Added to these is the Razer Synapse software, which allows you to assign a specific function to each button, for maximum control and customization. Furthermore, the Naga Pro is also able to store five profiles in the on-board memory.

The mouse is already available on Razer.com and at authorized resellers for 169.99 Euros.

Related Articles

Android

The Pixel 5 will be significantly cheaper than the Pixel 4, according to the latest leak

Brian Adam - 0
If nothing fails, in the month of October we will attend the presentation of the next phones signed by Google. As...
Read more
Android

How to activate VoLTE and WiFi calls on OnePlus mobiles

Brian Adam - 0
Having better audio quality in calls is possible thanks to WiFi and VoLTE calls, two options that depend on the operator and...
Read more
Tech News

How powerful is the hardware of a pregnancy test? More than IBM’s first PC

Brian Adam - 0
Two Twitter users enjoyed opening two digital pregnancy tests from two different brands to try and figure out what was inside. Their analysis...
Read more
Game Reviews

The Last Campfire Review: Hello Games after No Man’s Sky

Brian Adam - 0
The Last Campfire is the new game from the English team Hello Games, mainly known for No Man's Sky: how is it doing? A few...
Read more
Apps

Google Play Music already allows you to export your local playlists: so you can save your lists in M3U format

Brian Adam - 0
This September the shutdown of Google Play Music, the application begins to disappear from the Play Store so that by the end of this...
Read more
Game Reviews

Marvel’s Avengers: Recensione della campagna singleplayer

Brian Adam - 0
Il nuovo gioco di Crystal Dynamics presenta un singleplayer ricco e concreto, decisamente inaspettato per un games as a service. Marvel's...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©