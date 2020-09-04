Razer introduces the new Razer Naga Pro modular mouse

Razer today announced the new Naga Pro wireless mouse, the newest addition to the HyperSpeed ​​Wireless line that is based on the modular design of the Naga Trinity, which has been updated and now features three magnetic side panels with a layout of two, to which are added twelve programmable buttons.

As pointed out by Razer herself, each side panel is designed to meet the needs of various game genres: for example the one with twelve buttons was created ad hoc for MMO / RTS, the one with six buttons for Battle Royale and MOBA and the one with two for FPS enthusiasts.

Below we publish the specifications and complete descriptions, as indicated in the press release that came to the editorial office:

12 button side panel : uses them to optimize skill rotations and macros, with ergonomic positioning for immediate access. It’s perfect for situations where timing and accuracy are key, like in MMO or RTS games.

Side panel with 6 buttons offers a balance between control and accessibility. This layout was ergonomically designed with Battle Royale or MOBA games in mind. The buttons are arranged in two rows for quick access to skills or items. There is also a side grip for more controlled sliding.

Side panel with 2 buttons is the standard equipment for first person shooters. When precision is everything, its larger rubberized grip offers maximum control in every shoot. It is complemented by two buttons for essential commands such as crouch or aim.

Added to these is the Razer Synapse software, which allows you to assign a specific function to each button, for maximum control and customization. Furthermore, the Naga Pro is also able to store five profiles in the on-board memory.

The mouse is already available on Razer.com and at authorized resellers for 169.99 Euros.