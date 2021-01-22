Razer Kaira Pro Review: gaming headphones designed for Xbox Series X / S

The Razer Kaira Pro headphones they rely heavily on their versatility. From the number of controls on the headset it is clear that Razer has designed it to be used in different areas, in fact it goes from full compatibility with Xbox Series X and Series S to support for PCs and smartphones. A significant advantage, because with a single purchase you can cover a large number of platforms and possible uses, even if this versatility has limitations as we’ll see.

In any case, Razer’s proposal meets the needs of a large slice of the public, with a rather clear preference for the world of Microsoft consoles.

Design and build quality

Razer offers its Kaira Pro in a sales pack as always well done, with a complete bundle of everything you need. We find the charging cable with a USB Type C on one side and a Type A on the other and the microphone with 3.5 mm jack to be inserted directly into the headphones. The headset looks very good at first glance, one of the advantages that are immediately noticed is the size, contained for the average gaming headset, and the weight, of about 330 grams, light enough not to tire the head even after hours of use. The design is certainly one of the strong points of the product, sinuous in the lines and with a sufficiently aggressive but at the same time sober color combination. The Razer green, present in the support under the headband and around the pads, blends well with the black, and this is added Chroma lighting, available only under the company logo on both ear cups.

The build quality is decent but not exceptional, the use of metal is limited (but at least it is used for the bow), plastic is the most used material.

Memory foam was chosen for the cushions, with a breathable fabric cover, which promotes air exchange and reduces sweating. In this winter period we have not been able to test the product with high ambient temperatures, but from what we have seen there should be no problems even in summer.

On the design front, the only complaint that can be made at Razer is the lack of a joint for fold the auricles inwards: given the focus also on the smartphone world, this detail would have made it easier to transport the headset on the move.

Speaking of the pavilions, on the left one there is a small switch to disable the microphone, the wheel for adjusting the volume, the status LED, the power button, the USB Type C input and the jack for the microphone. At its side you can see a small hole that hides an additional microphone, to be used when the headphones are connected to the phone: in this mode, in fact, the main microphone cannot be used.

The button for pairing with Xbox Series X / S (via Xbox Wireless standard), from which you can also choose between four equalization presets, a wheel for controlling the game and chat volume and finally the button for pairing via Bluetooth, which occurs with the 5.0 standard.

Usage impressions

In the introduction of this review we talked about the great versatility of this headset, but also about its limits. The first is immediately encountered: on the headphones there is in fact a tag that invites you to update the firmware before use, an operation that it can only be done via PC. This is not a complex procedure, but since consoles are the main target of the product, switching from a computer can be inconvenient. Always in the PC field lack of compatibility with Razer Synapse, it is therefore not possible to customize the listening experience except through an additional application downloadable from the Microsoft Store, which works only if you have an Xbox wireless adapter, the simple bluetooth connection does not allow access to the app.

We would have preferred that the headset, on a computer, could work simply by connecting the cable, but unfortunately this is not the case. Another problem, deriving from the deep integration with the Xbox world, is given precisely by Bluetooth. In fact, once the headphones are turned on, priority is given to the Xbox Wireless protocol, which automatically turns on the console, a problem if the goal is to use the PC or smartphone, and that forces you to turn it off manually. In short, the versatility is all there, but it has not been well integrated in this product, whose favorite use is clearly paired with a Microsoft console rather than a PC and smartphone.

Having said this, we got along well with the Kaira Pro, the sound is quite balanced, without a predominance of bass, which are present but are less audible than other headsets. The headphones are compatible with the Windows Sonic standard which makes the sound more spatial, thus emphasizing the surround effect. The Hyperclear Supercadioid microphone, despite its high-sounding name, is average for the price range, hard to get more without a dedicated external microphone.

Instead, the comfort is excellent, the low weight combined with the support for the head under the headband and the excellent ear cups give hours of play without problems and without causing pressure on the head. On the battery front, we managed to do more than 15 hours without recharging, a duration that allows us to overcome even the longest gaming sessions.