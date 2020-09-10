Razer, official gaming chewing gum: yes, really!

If you are among those who think that the term “gaming” is now used in too many contexts, probably the news today will not make you very happy. In fact, Razer has formalized the arrival of the gaming chewing gum, belonging to the “Respawn by 5 Gum” product series. No, we are not kidding.

In particular, according to what was reported by The Verge, the company of Min-Liang Tan has launched, through its official store and through Amazon (at least abroad), the aforementioned product, which is described by Razer itself as a “Mental Perfomance Booster”. Put simply, these are sugar-free chewing gums made in collaboration with the well-known brand 5 Gum. 10 packages, for a total of 150 tires, are sold at a price of 27.99 dollars, or about 23 euros at the current exchange rate. In case you’re wondering, a single pack with 15 tires costs $ 2.99. There are three flavors: Cool Mint, Pomegranate Watermelon and Tropical Punch.

The Respawn product series also includes a drink, which of course can be purchased paired with chewing gum. The motto of the latter is “Chew. Concentrate. Win“. Razer claims this product combines”green tea extract and B vitamins“In short, gamers now have a product for them even in the world of chewing gum.