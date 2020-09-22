Razer updates some of its most popular peripherals to wireless version and Razer HyperSpeed ​​technology

Razer has long specialized in the range of accessories and devices for gamers (although we have seen some exceptions recently). In this sector, speed and precision is essential, so we are hardly going to see wireless devices that depend on Bluetooth connections or similar. Now, little by little this is changing, and the new accessories of and they do just that: go wireless.

Razer has announced a series of classic peripherals from its catalog in a new wireless edition. Specifically we are talking about the Razer BlackShark V2 (headphones), DeathAdder V2 (mouse) and BlackWidow V3 (keyboard). The new editions differ from the previous ones by adding the name ‘Pro’ and all these devices incorporate Razer’s own wireless technology.

These are the characteristics of the three accessories:

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro: Regarding the non-wireless unit, add an additional microphone and speaker. Available on the official website from 199 euros.

Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro: One of Razer’s most popular mice now works with Bluetooth and autonomy of 120 hours. It is also possible to connect it by cable if desired and this cable also serves to charge the mouse. Available on the official website from 149 euros.

Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro: This keyboard with mechanical switches has an autonomy of 200 hours and has an aluminum frame. Available on the official website from 249 euros.

An alternative and not a change of route

If we don’t see many accessories gamers wireless is because wireless connectivity is not as effective and fast as cable transmission, especially when it comes to latency. Some companies have tried to remedy this by improving and vitaminizing the Bluetooth connection with their own technologies that optimize speed. Razer for example does it with HyperSpeed, a proprietary technology that reduces latency and enables more instantaneous responses.

While the new Razer wireless accessories bring HyperSpeed ​​technology, the company indicates that each and every one of them can also be connected by cable if you prefer. But in addition to that, they emphasize that these new versions do not mean that from now on they will go on to produce wireless peripherals, but that they will bet on both wireless and traditional cable technology.