RCS runs out of possibilities to unite US mobile operators

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

US mobile carriers Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile have withdrawn from the Cross Carrier Messaging Initiative (CCMI). This action leaves RCS (Rich Communication Services) with few possibilities, the service that planned to unite Android users from different operators under the same platform. How Apple’s iMessage works.

Now, with the retirement of these companies, the possibilities of developing a standardized app for Android seem to vanish. And with them, the end of the announcement that they had made two years ago and that they initially planned to launch the application in 2020.

Basically, the idea was for the CCMI to create a messaging platform that would allow text messages and multimedia files to be sent. All this with the purpose of improving the conversations of Android users, in addition to enhancing this operating system.

Could there be hope

Despite the announcement, T-Mobile appears to be the only company with hope in RCS. The operator has announced a cooperation with Google to adopt RCS and “its consolidation as the next generation mobile messaging standard”.

With this, T-Mobile would not only expand its reach, it would also add more users to its mobile network. “This is also great news for the expansion of Mavenir’s RCS footprint in the US, as all three major Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) are using Mavenir’s RCS technology in their networks,” said Guillaume Le Mener, director of RCS at Mavenir.

For its part, Verizon said that “the owners of the“ Cross Messaging Initiative ”decided to end the joint venture effort. However, the owners remain committed to improving the messaging experience for customers, including increasing the availability of RCS. ”

While the idea of ​​uniting Android users under the same platform sounds fascinating, the last decision is made by the operators. After all, it is they who decide which messaging applications to implement.

Read also:

Verizon to launch 5G drones to deliver packages in Florida

.