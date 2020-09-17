RDNA 2: up to 17.5 TFLOP and 5120 Stream Processor for the AMD GPU

AMD has managed to return to the processor market thanks to innovative technologies and good value for money products. Ryzen processors, including the newest Ryzen 9 3900XT, have managed to break Intel’s dominance, which has lasted for many years.

In the GPU field, the pursuit of NVIDIA has become more difficult. AMD has chosen to start from the low and medium range with its first generation RDNA video cards, which have convinced on the performance front but are still technologically behind the rivals, who can already count on Ray Tracing and especially on the DLSS for two years technology that has made a lot of talk in the last period, considering the excellent implementation seen in Death Stranding.

AMD will have to give NVIDIA a hard time even in the high end if it intends to really compete on the market, offering not only performance suitable for the enthusiast segment but also support for the latest technologies, such as Ray Tracing. Here because the wait for RDNA 2 GPUs is high, for a product destined to be talked about a lot, also for its link with the console world.

So much power but also many mysteries

RDNA 2 video cards are shrouded in absolute mystery. The secrecy is such that, in these months of console announcements, Sony and Microsoft have had to concentrate on aspects such as the SSD or the audio systems, without ever revealing anything of the technologies used for the PS5 and Xbox Series X GPUs, if not the specs as well. Nothing has been said, if not very superficial information, on how Ray Tracing will be managed, or on the possibility of seeing technologies similar to DLSS. We believe that this communication strategy derives from AMD’s desire not to show the features of RDNA 2 too soon, thus benefiting NVIDIA, whose RTX 3000 series is expected to make its debut by September.

It is no coincidence that the information leaked online, all to be verified, focus only on the performance of the new cards and on the technical data, also in this case there are no references to the management of Ray Tracing or technologies similar to the DLSS. The certainties are the production process, at 7 nm but improved compared to the current generation, the ability to manage Ray Tracing and the increase in performance, which AMD calculates in + 50% compared to current solutions. The release should take place in the months of October-November, AMD has indicated a generic “Q4 2020”, but we doubt that the American company wants to launch RDNA 2 too close to Christmas.

In recent days, new rumors have also emerged, which describe the possible characteristics of Navi 21, the chip that should be mounted on the flagship of the AMD home. According to rumors it should be equipped with 80 Compute Units, for a totole of 5120 Stream Processor, double the current RX 5700 XT.

The hypotheses in the field foresee a clock of 1700 MHz for the GPU, for a total power of 17.5 TFLOP.

On the memory front we should see variants with HBM2, but they should be intended for the professional sector, and with GDDR6, more suitable for consumer video cards, given the lower cost. All the other features and technologies within the RDNA 2 GPU remain hidden for now, we should wait for the presentation, or more substantial leaks, to better understand what the next generation of AMD video cards will be like.