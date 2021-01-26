Reaching everyone is not easy: The fiber meets the historic centers

Fiber for everyone, where there is cobra there will be fiber … these are phrases that we have heard on many occasions, although some have always thought that it was advertising rather than reality. However, the passage of time has been giving the reason to those who bet on making Spain one of the countries with the most fiber in the world. The thing is, reaching everyone is no longer so easy. Fiber is already the main technology, but now you have the difficult task of reaching many places you ADSL is here . In this case, we address the problem of historic centers as the last great barrier for fiber optics.

In September of last year we already told you about the difficulties of deployment in the historic centers. We know that it is infinitely cheaper to deploy in newly built areas than in historic areas. The latter have been left for last for obvious reasons. In addition, in some cases we have to add the consideration of a World Heritage Site that requires much greater care, permits, etc.

At that time, Movistar began to deploy fiber optics in the historic center of Toledo. In addition, it confirmed that in the next stage it would serve another 4,000 real estate units in the following cities: Alcalá de Henares, Ávila, Cuenca, Salamanca, Segovia, Santiago de Compostela, Baeza (Jaén), Cáceres, Córdoba, Mérida (Badajoz), and Úbeda.

The deployment in 10 phases of the fiber in Santiago de Compostela

Today we know more details about the deployment in the historic center of Santiago de Compostela. In this case, the project is close to seeing the entry into the seventh phase of this approved. Although it may seem advanced having burned 7 out of 10 stages, they point out that “there is still a lot left.” There is no specific date for the work to be completed, but we do know that the forecast is for it to be before summer.

That at least so that the area has fiber optics, which does not imply that it “enters” the houses. The councilor for Urbanism, Mercedes roson, has indicated that “if everything progresses at the same rate as up to now, before the summer the old town will be incorporated into new technologies.”

One of the main stumbling blocks they are encountering is overcome jumps between houses. Here you choose either to lift the firm to bury the wiring or to make an aerial installation. Also, when everything is finished, they want to review the current wiring to remove old cables from the facades that no longer have a role.

In spite of everything, doubts assail the neighbors and hoteliers of the area who they don’t know how technology will get to their homes. Some suggest that they have seen boxes placed, but do not know anything else. This is not something typical of these areas, since many times the time between the completion of an installation and the moment when the technology can be contracted is too long.

The councilor for Urbanism anticipates that it will be published next week One Side of the Mayor’s Office explaining all the steps that must be taken to get the fiber, so we should be sure from that moment … or not?