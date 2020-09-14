Real Graphene G-Lite: the battery that charges your mobile in just 17 minutes

It is very normal to see users on the street, in the subway or on the bus, who when they consult the telephone, in addition, have a battery connected underneath that saves them from having to search urgently for a plug. Now, only in recent times have companies decided to add to these devices one of the specifications that we all look for in our new smartphones, fast charging.

This battery from the Real Graphene company, The G-Lite has two advantages: one, that it has this type of fast charging technology with speeds that duplicate those of some smartphones; and two, its compact size, which we can take anywhere and keep in a pocket since it is barely the size of a smartphone with a 6-inch screen.

It drops in price and is within reach

The problem of have characteristics so we will necessarily have to pay it later in its final price. Even more so if we take into account that this Real Graphene G-Lite power bank is built with graphene, a material that, according to the manufacturer itself on its website, “is an almost perfect conductor of electricity. This allows energy to flow without obstacles, [lo que] dramatically slows down the heating process [al que se] stand up to lithium batteries, and allow charging speeds up to five times faster. This also increases battery life by five times charge cycles. “

Real Graphene G-Lite with fast charge.

In addition to those materials you use, This battery has a capacity of 5,000 mAh. that will give us for something more than a load and a half of a medium-high-end mobile, charging speed of 60W, capable of filling a mobile to 100% in just 17 minutes, USB-C connector plus another USB-A to connect the device cable, in addition to a very useful system of LED lights that show us how the power bank is charging.

As you can see from the photo, It is a very compact battery and it will provide you with plenty of autonomy in record time Since only in eight minutes you can fill the mobile battery in half, by 50%. If you are interested, you can find it in some international resellers or on the manufacturer’s official website, with an offer that leaves it for a limited time at $ 59.99, that is, 50 euros. After the campaign, it will cost again $ 89.99, that is, 76 euros.

