Realme 7 5G: 120 Hz screen, quad camera and a great battery in this new cheap 5G mobile

If all the Realme 7 so far had something in common -Realme 7, Realme 7i and Realme 7 Pro- it was, in addition to the name, 4G connectivity. This is where the new member of the family comes in, the new Realme 7 5G.

The Realme 7 5G changes the Helio G95 for a Dimensity 800U, also from MediaTek but with 5G connectivity, faster and support for a greater screen refresh that is used in this terminal: the screen has a 120 Hz refresh rate.

Realme 7 5G datasheet

Realme 7 5G screen 6.5 inch

FullHD + at 2,400 x 1,080

Ratio 20: 9

Refresh at 120 Hz

Corning Gorilla Glass Processor MediaTek Dimensity 800U RAM 6/8 GB LPDDR4x Storage 128 GB UFS 2.1

Micro SD Front cameras 16 megapixels f / 2.1 Rear cameras 48 megapixels f / 1.8

8 megapixels f / 2.3 super wide angle

Macro lens f / 2.4

Monochrome camera f / 2.4

4K @ 30fps video Battery 5,000 mAh

Dart fast charging at 30W OS Android 10

Realme UI Connectivity 5G SA / NSA, DSDS

4G

Dual band WiFi

Bluetooth 5.1

GPS

NFC

Headphone jack

USB type C Dimensions and weight 162.2 x 75.1 x 9.1 mm

195 grams Others Side fingerprint reader Price 279 euros

5G arrives at Realme 7

The name of the model in this case is highly explanatory: the Realme 7 5G is basically a Realme 7, but with 5G connectivity. To achieve this, Realme maintains MediaTek but varies the series: from Helio G95 to Dimensity 800U, a processor that in addition to 5G is a little faster, with two Cortex A76 cores at 2.4 GHz and six Cortex-A55 at 2 GHz, with 6 or 8 GB of RAM to accompany it and 128 GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

The design of the Realme 7 5G remains identical to that of the 4G model, so that we have a front with a great prominence for a screen that covers 90.5% of the front: it is a 6.5-inch LCD panel, with Full resolution HD + and now with refreshment at 120 Hz, another of the novelties of this model.

This screen incorporates the front camera -16 megapixels and with aperture of f / 2.1- in a perforation in the upper left corner, although not the fingerprint reader, which is located on one of the sides.

Four cameras and a big battery

Behind, the Realme 7 5G mounts its quad-lens camera in a rectangular module in one corner, with a configuration that by now has become almost a classic: a 48 megapixel f / 1.8 main sensor, an 8 megapixel super wide angle with a 119º angle, a 2 megapixel macro lens and a last monochrome lens, also 2 megapixels.

Regarding autonomy, we have a battery with a 5,000 mAh capacity, which includes support for Dart fast charging at 30W. The terminal has NFC and keeps the headphone jack at the bottom.

Versions and prices of the Realme 7 5G

The Realme 7 5G arrives is available in two combinations of RAM: with 6 or 8 GB of RAM, both with 128 GB of storage and in blue. In Spain, the 6 GB version is on sale for 279 euros, although on the occasion of Black Friday, it will be reduced to 229 euros from November 27 to 29, and can already be reserved on Amazon.