Realme 7 5g Review: Good Screen And Excellent Autonomy

The Realme 7 smartphone range offers several interesting alternatives. We saw it in the review of the Realme 7 and its Realme 7 Pro variant, two smartphones with a good quality-price ratio, none of which, however, can count on 5G connectivity. Today this standard does not affect the overall quality of a product much, coverage in Italy is poor and in the end you don’t feel that much, at least for now, the need for a faster connection.

Either way, 5G is set to become the benchmark in the future and buying a compatible smartphone today increases its longevity. Realme 7 5G relies on the new generation connection to stand out from the others, along with a 120 Hz screen and a long-lasting battery. But that’s not all, because under the hood beats the heart of the Mediatek U800 processor, which performed well during our test.

Design and connections

Realme should have made an extra effort to diversify this model from the other variants. The differences with Realme 7 and 7 Pro are almost nil, we find a backcover in opaque plastic, characterized by a photographic module of reduced dimensions and thickness together with an area of ​​the body, the left one, with a different color, giving an extra pinch of contrast to the whole. The quality of the plastic is decent, it holds the fingerprints a little too much but in this price range it is not a problem, given the cost of € 279. On the front, the screen has slightly thick edges and a hole for the camera in the upper left corner. Realme has inserted a USB Type C for charging and a 3.5 mm jack for audio, a detail that will certainly appeal to those who still use wired headphones.

Since this is a low cost product there is no stereo audio, a single mono speaker is used for reproduction, which does what it can without standing out from the crowd. Ergonomics are good but something more could be done to limit the weight, since reaches 195 grams.

Special feature of this variant is the possibility to use 5G on two SIMs, also the micro SD slot is available that allows you to expand the memory. Then there is the Wi-Fi 5 Dual Band, Bluetooth 5, NFC and all GPS standards. On the design front, therefore, the Realme 7 5G remains in the average, differing little from the other variants, while in that of connectivity we are at the top of the category for this price range.

A particular SoC and good autonomy

The similarities with the other models of the Realme 7 range are many, but inside this 5G variant is very different thanks to the use of the Mediatek Dimensity 800U processor. It is a SoC realized at 7 nm and that integrates 8 Cores, two Cortex-A76 at 2.4 GHz and four Cortex-A55 at 2 GHz, as well as a Mali-G57 GPU, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory. In the past, Mediatek processors did not particularly stand out in terms of performance, in this case, however, we had to think again, the phone indeed offers decent performance in everyday use, at least if compared to the price range, managing well to move Android in the most common tasks, from managing the interface to browsing the web.

Even in gaming there are no particular problems, as long as you lower the detail in more complex titles.

The Dimensity 800U also proved itself a economical processor in consumption, the 5000 mAh battery in fact manages to complete even the most demanding days with a good residual charge, not to mention that the 30 W recharge allows you to have extra energy in a short time.

Camera, screen and software

The photographic sector of this Realme 7 5G gives a strong feeling of dejà vu, and in fact the hardware is identical to that of Realme 7. We find a quadruple rear camera with the main 48 megapixel sensor (f / 1.8), an Ultra Wide from 8 megapixels (f / 2.3), one in black and white from 2 megapixels (f / 2.4, black and white) and finally another of the same size for macros (f / 2.4). On the front, however, the cam is 16 Megapixel. The performance is decent during the day but the quality drops when there is little light, you can refer to the review of the Realme 7 for more information on this topic, the only difference is given by a slightly warmer capture tone, which affects however little on the final yield.

The screen is instead different than that of the other models, with a size of 6.5 inches, a Full HD + resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate, against the 90 Hz of the Realme 7.

Compared to the Realme 7 Pro, however, the underlying technology changes, here we find a IPS LCD panel, against the AMOLED of the Pro variant. The yield is more than good, thanks above all to the sensation of fluidity that it manages to return and to the maximum brightness expressed, which allows comfortable use even in direct sunlight. The fingerprint reader is not integrated into the screen but is placed on the side button, it is reactive but you have to position your finger well to unlock the smartphone, a procedure that is performed more quickly with the 2D face unlock, also available.

On the software front the Realme 7 5G uses Android 10 with Realme UI customization, but the update to Android 11 has already been announced. The possibilities offered are the same seen in the last reviews we have done, with a small difference: compared to the Realme 7 the interface appears slightly more fluid, thanks to the Mediatek SoC, which is confirmed as a good alternative in this price range.