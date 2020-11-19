If you are after getting a 5G phone, you may not have to spend a lot of money as Realme has launched its new realme 7 5G, and says it is the most affordable 5G phone in Europe. The realme 7 5G hits the market with an official price of 279 euros, but, as a super special offer on Black Friday, users can buy it for 229 euros ( Amazon) from November 27 to 30 exclusively on Amazon, whose pre-sale starts from today, Thursday, November 19. In addition to 5G compatibility, realme 7 5G is equipped with an ultra-smooth 120Hz display, 30W fast charging, a 5000 mAh battery and a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor. Despite the addition of a 5,000mAh battery, the 30W wired fast charge helps achieve 50% charge in 26 minutes. The realme 7 5G offers a 6.5-inch screen with 1080p resolution and includes 6GB of RAM along with 128GB of expandable storage. It also has a 48MP f / 1.8 main camera along with an 8MP f / 2.3 ultra-wide angle, a 2MP f / 2.4 macro, and a 2MP f / 2.4 black and white portrait camera.