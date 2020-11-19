Tech News5G NewsLatest newsMobile

Realme 7 5G: The cheapest 5G smartphone arrives for € 229

By Abraham
0
0
Realme 7 5g.jpg
Realme 7 5g.jpg

Must Read

Android

These are the 10 most powerful mid-range Android smartphones [Noviembre 2020]

Abraham - 0
The popular performance benchmark AnTuTu has published its Top 10 most powerful mid-range Android smartphones based on measurements taken during the month of October....
Read more
Tech News

WhatsApp news: now you can send videos without sound

Brian Adam - 0
The app owned by Facebook, WhatsApp has been a week full of news on its platform that we already talked about, such as the...
Read more
Communication

We already have the first country that is going to ban the sale of 2G and 3G mobiles

Brian Adam - 0
The 4G already reaches more than 95% of the population Spanish. At some point in the next few years 4G is expected to reach...
Read more
Tech News

Oppo Watch, winner of the 2020 ADSLZone Clipset Award for the best smartwatch

Brian Adam - 0
Smartwatches have become one of the most demanded accessories on the market, and therefore, there are not a few who already have one or...
Read more
Abraham

If you are after getting a 5G phone, you may not have to spend a lot of money as Realme has launched its new realme 7 5G, and says it is the most affordable 5G phone in Europe. The realme 7 5G hits the market with an official price of 279 euros, but, as a super special offer on Black Friday, users can buy it for 229 euros ( Amazon) from November 27 to 30 exclusively on Amazon, whose pre-sale starts from today, Thursday, November 19. In addition to 5G compatibility, realme 7 5G is equipped with an ultra-smooth 120Hz display, 30W fast charging, a 5000 mAh battery and a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor. Despite the addition of a 5,000mAh battery, the 30W wired fast charge helps achieve 50% charge in 26 minutes. The realme 7 5G offers a 6.5-inch screen with 1080p resolution and includes 6GB of RAM along with 128GB of expandable storage. It also has a 48MP f / 1.8 main camera along with an 8MP f / 2.3 ultra-wide angle, a 2MP f / 2.4 macro, and a 2MP f / 2.4 black and white portrait camera.

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Android

These are the 10 most powerful mid-range Android smartphones [Noviembre 2020]

Abraham - 0
The popular performance benchmark AnTuTu has published its Top 10 most powerful mid-range Android smartphones based on measurements taken during the month of October....
Read more
Communication

This is how Starlink satellite Internet works in snow: extreme conditions

Brian Adam - 0
Starlink it is taking more and more shape. With more than 800 satellites deployed and thousands of people participating in the alpha and beta,...
Read more
Android

Realme 7 5G: 120 Hz screen, quad camera and a great battery in this new cheap 5G mobile

Brian Adam - 0
If all the Realme 7 so far had something in common -Realme 7, Realme 7i and Realme 7 Pro- it was, in...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©