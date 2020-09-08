MobileAndroidTech News

Realme 7: 90Hz screen and up to 8GB of RAM for a new mid-range ‘gaming’

By Brian Adam
Realme 7: 90Hz screen and up to 8GB of RAM for a new mid-range 'gaming'

Realme has offered a new product presentation event and, as has happened on previous occasions, has chosen India to host it and offer it from there in streaming for the rest of the world. In this event we have witnessed the arrival of two new telephones to its catalog, the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro, two new mid-lines with a clear focus on the ‘gaming’ public.

The Realme 7 is slightly below its brother “Pro” becoming the first phone to mount the Helio G95 from MediaTek and offering interesting features such as its large battery with good fast charge, its Dart Charge at 30W, or such as the carbon fiber cooling system to allow longer gaming sessions.

Realme 7 datasheet

Realme 7
Realme 7
screen6.5 inch
FullHD + at 2,400 x 1,080
Ratio 20: 9
Refresh at 90Hz
Touch refresh at 120Hz
Gorilla glass
ProcessorMediaTek Helio G95
Versions4GB / 64GB
8GB / 128GB
Micro SD
Front cameras16 megapixels f / 2.1 Sony IMX471
FullHD video @ 30fps
120fps video
Rear cameras64 megapixels f / 1.8 Sony IMX682
8 megapixels f / 2.3 super wide angle
Macro lens f / 2.4
Black and white f / 2.4 lens
4K @ 30fps video
HD video @ 240fps
Battery5,000 mAh
Dart fast charge at 30W
Operating systemAndroid 10
OneUI
ConnectivityDual 4G
WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
GPS
Headphone jack
USB type C
Dimensions and weight162.3 x 75.4 x 9.4 mm
196.5 grams
OthersSide fingerprint reader

The first phone with a Helio G95 in command

Realme 7

Indeed, Realme has made it clear that the new Helio G95 by MediaTek makes its official debut aboard its Realme 7, an economical chip with the power to run games that seeks to reduce the barrier to entry of the gamer in mobile ecosystems. The 2.05GHz processor with its 900MHz quad-core Mali G76 GPU is supported by two versions for sale: 4GB / 64GB and 8GB / 128GB, both expandable with a microSD tray.

We are talking about a ‘gaming’ smartphone despite its possible price level, hence it contains key features such as its carbon fiber cooling system. The screen also has a higher than average refresh rate of 90Hz, and in the Realme UI layer that covers Android 10 we find improvements aimed at increasing performance in video games.

For the screen we have a 6.5-inch diagonal perforated panel, one that has a 20: 9 ratio and FullHD + resolution, which offers us 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. The screen refresh is, as we mentioned before, 90Hz, and we also have 120Hz refresh for the touch panel so we will have a graphical response throughout the system, not just in games. On the phone, it mounts the fingerprint reader on the side, an increasingly used location.

Realme 7

The battery of this new Realme 7 is 5,000 mAh and has the already characteristic fast charge Dart of the oriental firm. In this case, at 30W and being able to charge the phone from 0 to 100 in just 65 minutes. The phone has dimensions of 162.3 x 75.4 x 9.4 millimeters and a weight of 196.5 grams. In connectivity we have Dual 4G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack and a USB type C port for charging and file transfer.

In terms of cameras, the rear system of the new Realme 7 incorporates a 64 megapixel main sensor signed by Sony, the Sony IMX682, supported by an f / 1.8 lens. We have a second camera, an 8 megapixel ultra-wide angle and f / 2.3 lens, a third macro with f / 2.4 lens and a last one in black and white and for portraits with an f / 2.4 lens. If we turn the phone over, embedded in the screen we find another 16 megapixel f / 2.1 camera, a Sony IMX471.

Realme 7 versions and prices

Realme 7

The new Realme 7 lands on the market in two available colors, Mist White and Mist Blue, or what is the same white and blue. The phone comes with two versions for sale and although we do not yet have a price for Spain, we do have it for India and we can get an idea thanks to the current currency exchange.

  • Realme 7 with 4GB / 64GB: 14,999 rupees or 173 euros to change.
  • Realme 7 with 8GB / 128GB: 16,999 rupees or 196 euros to change.

