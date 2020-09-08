MobileAndroidTech NewsReviews

Realme 7 Pro: the latest from Realme comes with 64 MP quad camera and 65 W fast charge

By Brian Adam
0
1
Realme 7 Pro: the latest from Realme comes with 64 MP quad camera and 65 W fast charge
Realme 7 Pro: The Latest From Realme Comes With 64

Must Read

Editor's Pick

Swords, spears and other relics discovered in an Iron Age Poland cemetery

Brian Adam - 0
The earth beneath our feet can be a great treasure for those who know how to seek. Archaeologists from the University of Krakow's Institute...
Read more
Android

Realme 7 Pro: the latest from Realme comes with 64 MP quad camera and 65 W fast charge

Brian Adam - 0
After presenting this week its new Realme V3 and its Realme X7 and X7 Pro, the Chinese company has continued with its launch calendar...
Read more
Android

This labyrinth has three solutions. Can you solve them all?

Brian Adam - 0
What's better than putting yourself to the test with a nice game of logic? For this reason, brain teasers and puzzles have never "gone...
Read more
Tech News

The new Monte Ceneri tunnel is finally finished: it will revolutionize railway connections

Brian Adam - 0
Switzerland has finally completed and inaugurated the "Monte Ceneri Base Tunnel" with a length of 15.4 kilometers. The works began on June 2,...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Realme 7 Pro: the latest from Realme comes with 64 MP quad camera and 65 W fast charge

After presenting this week its new Realme V3 and its Realme X7 and X7 Pro, the Chinese company has continued with its launch calendar with an event in which it has announced the successors of the Realme 6 and 6 Pro. Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro are two mid-range models with premium features related to photography and battery.

We are going to stop at the most advanced of them, the Realme 7 Pro, which boasts a 65 W fast charging system capable of fully recharging its 4,500 mAh battery in just 34 minutes. In addition, it includes a perforated screen and the Snapdragon 720G processor, among other features.

Realme 7 Pro datasheet

REALME 7 PRO
SCREEN6.4-inch Super AMOLED

FullHD + resolution

PROCESSORSnapdragon 720G
RAM6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x
STORAGE128 GB UFS 2.1
SOFTWAREAndroid 10 + Realme UI
REAR CAMERAMain: Sony IMX682 64 MP f / 1.8

Wide angle 8 MP f / 2.3

Monochrome f / 2.4

Macro f / 2.4

FRONTAL CAMERA32 MP f / 2.5
BATTERY4,500 mAh with fast charge 65 W
CONNECTIVITY4G LTE, Dual SIM, WiFI ac, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C
OTHERSOn-screen fingerprint reader

Dual Dolby Atmos speakers

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT160.9 x 74.3 x 8.7 mm

182 g

PRICEFrom about 231 euros

Power and charging speed

Realme 7 Pro 03

The new Realme 7 Pro has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with FullHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), integrated fingerprint reader and a 3.64 mm hole where the front camera is housed. That, according to Realme, favors a 90.8% use of the front.

Inside, we have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, an 8nm chipset with eight Kryo 465 cores that run at 2.3 GHz and are supported by an Adreno 618 GPU. It comes with two RAM options (6 and 8 GB) and 128 GB of internal storage expandable with a card micro SD.

But if there is one feature that stands out above the others in this new phone, it is, without a doubt, its battery. Or rather: its 65 W SuperDart fast charging system. The company claims that, thanks to it, the Realme 7 Pro is capable of charging its 4,500 mAh battery. in just 34 minutes and that in 10 minutes it reaches 42% energy.

64 megapixels and advanced photo modes

Camera

Another aspect in which Realme has affected a lot is the photographic equipment of your new phone. Ahead, we have a 32 megapixel front camera with f / 2.5 aperture and specific modes for night photography.

At the back, we find what Realme calls “the second generation 64 megapixel cameraThis means that the company has kept the four sensors and the maximum resolution that we saw in the Realme 6 Pro, but has made numerous improvements.

Now, the main sensor is a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 with f / 1.8 aperture and is accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle, a macro photography lens and a monochrome portrait lens, the latter two with f / 2.4 aperture. In addition, it has 4K video recording at 30 fps and various advanced night photography modes, like Starry Mode and Pro Nightscape.

Versions and price of the Realme 7 Pro

Realme 7 Pro 05

The new Realme 7 Pro has been announced in India and it will be there where it will go on sale on September 14, but we do not know when it will land in other markets. Will be available in two colors (Mirror Silver and Mirror Blue) and in two configurations depending on the RAM memory:

  • Realme 7 Pro 6GB / 128GB: 19,999 rupees, which is equal to about 231 euros.
  • Realme 7 Pro 8GB / 128GB: 21,999 rupees, which is equal to about 254 euros.

Related Articles

Editor's Pick

Swords, spears and other relics discovered in an Iron Age Poland cemetery

Brian Adam - 0
The earth beneath our feet can be a great treasure for those who know how to seek. Archaeologists from the University of Krakow's Institute...
Read more
Android

This labyrinth has three solutions. Can you solve them all?

Brian Adam - 0
What's better than putting yourself to the test with a nice game of logic? For this reason, brain teasers and puzzles have never "gone...
Read more
Tech News

The new Monte Ceneri tunnel is finally finished: it will revolutionize railway connections

Brian Adam - 0
Switzerland has finally completed and inaugurated the "Monte Ceneri Base Tunnel" with a length of 15.4 kilometers. The works began on June 2,...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Xiaomi has a smart safe that you can open with your mobile

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi, through its Mijia brand, has become in recent times a whole reef of pleasant surprises with a huge number of everyday objects...
Read more
Android

WindTre, October 2020 in the name of remodeling: here are the interested parties

Brian Adam - 0
It will be an October 2020 dedicated to remodulations for WindTre customers. As reported by colleagues from MondoMobileWeb, the telephone operator is currently sending...
Read more
Apps

Radar Covid, why do many users claim that it does not work for them?

Brian Adam - 0
Radar Covid is the official application published by the Government of Spain that seeks to improve the detection and tracking of new cases of...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©