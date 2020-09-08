Realme 7 Pro: the latest from Realme comes with 64 MP quad camera and 65 W fast charge

After presenting this week its new Realme V3 and its Realme X7 and X7 Pro, the Chinese company has continued with its launch calendar with an event in which it has announced the successors of the Realme 6 and 6 Pro. Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro are two mid-range models with premium features related to photography and battery.

We are going to stop at the most advanced of them, the Realme 7 Pro, which boasts a 65 W fast charging system capable of fully recharging its 4,500 mAh battery in just 34 minutes. In addition, it includes a perforated screen and the Snapdragon 720G processor, among other features.

Realme 7 Pro datasheet

REALME 7 PRO SCREEN 6.4-inch Super AMOLED FullHD + resolution PROCESSOR Snapdragon 720G RAM 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x STORAGE 128 GB UFS 2.1 SOFTWARE Android 10 + Realme UI REAR CAMERA Main: Sony IMX682 64 MP f / 1.8 Wide angle 8 MP f / 2.3 Monochrome f / 2.4 Macro f / 2.4 FRONTAL CAMERA 32 MP f / 2.5 BATTERY 4,500 mAh with fast charge 65 W CONNECTIVITY 4G LTE, Dual SIM, WiFI ac, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C OTHERS On-screen fingerprint reader Dual Dolby Atmos speakers DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 160.9 x 74.3 x 8.7 mm 182 g PRICE From about 231 euros

Power and charging speed

The new Realme 7 Pro has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with FullHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), integrated fingerprint reader and a 3.64 mm hole where the front camera is housed. That, according to Realme, favors a 90.8% use of the front.

Inside, we have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, an 8nm chipset with eight Kryo 465 cores that run at 2.3 GHz and are supported by an Adreno 618 GPU. It comes with two RAM options (6 and 8 GB) and 128 GB of internal storage expandable with a card micro SD.

But if there is one feature that stands out above the others in this new phone, it is, without a doubt, its battery. Or rather: its 65 W SuperDart fast charging system. The company claims that, thanks to it, the Realme 7 Pro is capable of charging its 4,500 mAh battery. in just 34 minutes and that in 10 minutes it reaches 42% energy.

64 megapixels and advanced photo modes

Another aspect in which Realme has affected a lot is the photographic equipment of your new phone. Ahead, we have a 32 megapixel front camera with f / 2.5 aperture and specific modes for night photography.

At the back, we find what Realme calls “the second generation 64 megapixel cameraThis means that the company has kept the four sensors and the maximum resolution that we saw in the Realme 6 Pro, but has made numerous improvements.

Now, the main sensor is a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 with f / 1.8 aperture and is accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle, a macro photography lens and a monochrome portrait lens, the latter two with f / 2.4 aperture. In addition, it has 4K video recording at 30 fps and various advanced night photography modes, like Starry Mode and Pro Nightscape.

Versions and price of the Realme 7 Pro

The new Realme 7 Pro has been announced in India and it will be there where it will go on sale on September 14, but we do not know when it will land in other markets. Will be available in two colors (Mirror Silver and Mirror Blue) and in two configurations depending on the RAM memory: