Realme 7i, a new accessible mobile that does not dispense with either a large screen or a huge battery

Realme has renewed its entry line in Indonesia with an accessible mobile that maintains a good balance between hardware and price: the Realme 7i is already official in that country. Big screen, Snapdragon 662, quad rear camera and much more.

The Realme 7 range gains a new member without us having yet seen mobile phones in international territory. The brand remains strong in Asia, which is also where the most soft drink applies to its catalog. And the Realme 7i aspires precisely to that: it renews the air of the inlet line to offer a very balanced mobile in all its factors. As is often the case with the brand, the Realme 7i is quite attractive on paper considering its price.

Realme 7i Datasheet

Realme 7i screen 6.5 inch LCD

HD + at 720 x 1,600

Refresh at 90Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Versions 8/128 GB

Expansion by SD Frontal camera 16 megapixels f / 2.1 Rear cameras 64 megapixels f / 1.8

8 megapixel f / 2.2 wide angle

2 megapixel macro f / 2.4

2 megapixel f / 2.4 monochrome camera

4K @ 30fps video

HD video @ 240fps Battery 5,000 mAh

Dart fast charging at 18 W Operating system Android 10

Really UI Connectivity Dual 4G

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

GPS

Headphone jack

USB type C Dimensions and weight 164.1 x 75.5 x 8.9 mm

188 grams Others Rear fingerprint reader

Big size and enough power

The Realme 7i is a mobile that does not aspire to be content: 6.5 inches diagonal of your screen mark the final dimensions of the device. The chosen panel is large, yes, although with a resolution that may show some doubts depending on what content: HD +. And without losing the 90 Hz refresh rate, a detail that should improve the use of games, also the feeling of fluidity of the system.

Powered by the Snapdragon 662, the new mobile maintains 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage without losing the expansion by SD card. Also, Realme 7i includes triple tray to have two SIMs and SD simultaneously.

Ahead you can see the hole for the 16 megapixel front camera, just in the upper left corner of the screen. Behind the Realme 7i mounts a quad camera inside a rectangular moduler that maintains many of the characteristics of the Realme 7: 64 megapixel main sensor, 8 megapixel wide angle and two ‘fill-in’ cameras that include the usual macro lens and a fourth sensor that only captures in black and white. Theory dictates that this fourth sensor helps with secondary tasks, like cropping in portrait mode.

The Realme 7i’s battery aims to be huge given the display’s contained specs: 5,000 mAh. On paper should be more than two days long, although it will have to be verified first hand. In addition, the phone includes USB C and 18 W fast charging, places the fingerprint reader on the back (capacitive) and does not do without the headphone jack.

Realme 7i price and availability

The new mobile has been presented in Indonesia and, at least for now, it will stay there. It will be available from September 18 and its price is 182 euros to change (3,199,000 Indonesian rupees).