Realme 8 5G, a tight mid-range that does not dispense with the latest mobile connectivity

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The Realme mid-range has seen its list of phones refreshed with the new Realme 8 5G, an evolution of the Realme 7 5G that descends a few steps in features without losing the essence of the device: next-generation mobile connectivity.

The Realme 8 family is gradually filling the gaps after having revealed the top model, the Realme 8 Pro and the most basic; and now we know which model is intended for Bring 5G to avoid price excesses as much as possible. At the moment it has been presented in Thailand, but it would not be strange if the Realme 8 5G ended up moving outside these borders.

Realme 8 5G datasheet

Realme 8 5G Screen 6.5 inch

FullHD + at 2,400 x 1,080

Refresh at 90 Hz

600 nit maximum brightness Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700 RAM 4/6 GB LPDDR4x Storage 64/128 GB UFS 2.1

MicroSD up to 1 TB Front cameras 16 megapixels f / 2.1 Rear cameras 48 megapixels f / 1.8

Macro lens f / 2.4

Monochrome camera f / 2.4

Video 1080p @ 30fps Drums 5,000 mAh

Fast charging at 18 W Operating system Android 11

Realme UI Connectivity 5G SA / NSA

4G

Dual band WiFi

Bluetooth 5.1

GPS

NFC

Headphone jack

USB type C Dimensions and weight 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.5 mm

185 grams Others Side fingerprint reader

Triple tray for two simultaneous SIMs and SD Price 265.65 euros to change

Mid-range soul and great connectivity

The mid-range wins a new opponent with 5G, this is Realme’s strategy with the phone just presented in Thailand. It is an alternative to the Realme 8 Pro for those who want 5G at all costs. So much so as to sacrifice remarkable capabilities along the way.

The Realme 8 5G boasts a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor that shouldn’t offer a bad performance in terms of performance, always without excessive fanfare. It is accompanied by 4 or 6 GB of RAM; having 64 or 128 GB of storage, to choose. And it does not dispense with the expansion via SD card thanks to its triple SIM tray.

The screen of the new phone amounts to 6.5 inches occupying almost the entire front. The Realme 8 5G anchors the 16-megapixel front camera under a hole in the upper left corner. Offers FHD + resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.

The Realme 8 5G has a triple rear camera inside a rectangular photographic module. The primary camera is 48 megapixels with an f / 1.8 aperture; which is complemented by a macro and a monochrome camera. The software offers a multitude of photography modes, recognition through Artificial Intelligence and different recreational shooting options.

The battery aims high in terms of capacity and autonomy: with 5,000 mAh, and somewhat tight hardware, the Realme 8 5G should last several days standing on a charge. This is fast, but not too fast: 18 W.

Realme 8 5G price and availability

The mobile is official and is already presented in Thailand. It is to be expected that it will also land on Spanish soil, but we still do not know anything about it. As for prices, Realme publishes on its Thai website that the mobile starts at 265.65 euros at the exchange rate (8,999 Thai bahts).