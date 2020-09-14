Realme and Nokia, announced the presentation events of smartphones

We told you that this September 2020 would be “on fire” on the tech ad side. Well, now the already numerous presentations are joined by two other events to mark on the calendar, especially for fans of the smartphone world. We refer to presentations by Realme and HMD Global.

In particular, according to what was reported by GSMArena and as pointed out by some users on Twitter, Realme is preparing to hold a presentation event starting at 09:00 Italian on 21 September 2020. Among other things, the company would have surprised the guests, sending them energy bars and a retro console with its internal titles like Super Mario and Contra (which you can see in the cover image). In any case, returning to the presentation, the Narzo 20 smartphone range.

As for HMD Global, the event is set for 22 September 2020, the day following the aforementioned presentation of Realme. According to what was reported by FoneArena, the Finnish company has already invited the first insiders. As you can see in the image at the bottom of the news, it seems that the company has ambitions of a certain type, given that it promises “a new chapter for Nokia smartphones with a very special guest“. The starting time is set at 17:00 Italian. We’ll see.