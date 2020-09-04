Tech News

Realme at IFA 2020: the products that will arrive in Europe, from Realme 7 to Realme TV

By Brian Adam
In the context of IFA 2020, the “atypical” edition of the Berlin kermesse, Realme held a conference dedicated to its products arriving in Europe. Among them, there are the Realme 7 smartphone range and Realme Smart TV 55 “.

In particular, according to what was reported by GSMArena and as you can see in the replica of the event published on Realme’s official YouTube channel, the company has formalized the next arrival in Europe of the Realme 7 series, recently announced in India (here you will find the specifications of the Pro model, while on this page there is the technical data sheet of the “basic” variant), of the Realme Smart Cam 360, of the Realme Smart Bulb and of the Realme Buds earphones Wireless Pro.

These are the products that will arrive in Europe soon, but there are also other devices that will arrive in the Old Continent in Q4 2020. These are the Realme V5 smartphone, as well as the Realme X7 series, the Realme Buds Air Pro earphones and the Realme smartwatch Watch S Pro. In addition, during the event there was a “teaser” related to Realme 55-inch Smart TV. Just so as not to miss anything, the company has also confirmed the upcoming arrival of the Narzo 20 series.

In short, Realme is preparing to bring many products to the European market. Obviously there will be time to explore them further one by one, but for the moment the “message” of the company seems to be clear: Realme aims at Europe.

