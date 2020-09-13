Realme C12: a new entry range with 6,000mah battery and triple camera

Realme just made the C12 official in Indonesia. It is an alternative that comes to compete in the entry range, betting mainly by a gigantic battery, a somewhat striking design and a fairly adjusted price if we convert to euros.

So let’s review the specifications and technical characteristics of this Realme C12, a proposal with a 6,000mAh battery, triple camera configuration and some interesting specifications to try to be a competitive alternative in the entry range, increasingly disputed territory.

Realme C12 datasheet

REALME C12 DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 164.5 x 75.9 x 9.8 mm 209 g SCREEN 6.5 inch IPS Full HD resolution PROCESSOR MediaTek Helio G35 RAM 3 GB INTERNAL MEMORY 32 GB eMMC 5.1 REAR CAMERA 13 MP f / 2.2 2 MP B / W f / 2.4 2 MP f / 2.4 FRONT CAMERA 5 MP f / 2.0 BATTERY 6,000mAh 10W fast charge SOFTWARE Android 10 Realme UI 1.0 OTHERS Bluetooth 5.0 WiFi FM Radio A-GPS, Glonass PRICE 110 euros to change

Humble specs, ginormous battery

The new Realme C12 is a bet mainly for autonomy. It has a 6,000mAh battery, a statement of intent to lead the battery in the entry range. In this case, the load is 10W, a little more power compared to 5W, but not very powerful. This battery is responsible for powering a 6.5-inch panel with HD + resolution, so it should not be very demanding at the energy level, at least on paper. The processor is a MediaTek Helio G35, a 12-nanometer platform with eight cores at a maximum frequency of 2.3 GHz. At the memory level, we find 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal memory, a rather humble configuration.

Three cameras for the Realme C12: one with 13 megapixels and two with two megapixels

If we talk about cameras, we find three sensors. The first one is 13 megapixels, the second is a 2 megapixel black and white sensor and finally we find a third 2 megapixel sensor in charge of macro functions. If we talk about selfie we have a single 5 megapixel camera with f / 2.0 aperture.

As extras, this device has a fingerprint reader on the back, two slot for SIM cards and a third slot for microSD cards. We lack USB Type C in a terminal that, despite being of the entry range, does not deserve a microUSB as a connection port in the middle of 2020.

Versions and price of the Realme C12

The Realme C12 has been put up for sale in Indonesia for Rs 1,899,000, an exchange rate of around 100 euros. At the moment there is no news about his possible arrival in Europe, although it is not strange that this entry range of Realme ends up landing in our lands.