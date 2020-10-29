Realme C15: more power reaches one of the cheapest models on the market

Realme is aware that it has found a vein with some of its ranges and proof of this is that with ranges 7 and 8 have reached a good part of users who hardly knew about its miracles. Especially those that have to do with that price-quality ratio where Asian brands shield themselves from companies from other latitudes.

And today It is an interesting case because it involves seeing how a company cares about a device that, a priori, it should not have relevant hardware updates, which serve to inject a little more power without hardly changing its price. And in the case that concerns us, really that is saying a lot because we are talking about an update just four months after its launch in July.

Improved and for just 100 euros

What the Chinese just did is make it official a Qualcomm Edition version that comes to install a Snapdragon 460 processor that would come to replace the Original MediaTek Helio G35. With this simple movement, the terminal gains in power to launch any task that we propose, with a solvency beyond all doubts and more in line with the tastes of Western users. Moreover, such a fact suggests that we would be facing a terminal that would not only appear in Chinese stores, but also in those of the rest of the planet.

New Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition. Real me

In addition to that major change, this C15 from Realme boasts a screen thanks to its 6.5 inches with HD + resolution (720p), Its front completely clean, only stained by the presence of the camera for selfies, an installation of 4GB of RAM and 128 internal storage that we can always expand thanks to a microSD card. If we look at the back, where the cameras, we will find four. FOUR !!, which have a resolution of 13, 8, 2 and 2MP with functions of wide angle, ultra wide angle, black and white, and retro, respectively. For the front, Realme has thought that with 8MP we will have more than enough to take some flattering selfies.

Despite targeting an inexpensive market, it is not without small luxuries such as fast charging, which is 18W and it will be able to refill the battery for almost two hours of use in just five minutes. It has wifi, bluetooth, resistance to splashes, an installation of Android 10 (with promises to go up to Android 11) with Realme UI and a price that, in turn, comes to stay a tad below 110 euros.

