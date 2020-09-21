MobileAndroidTech News

Realme C17: an inexpensive mobile with great battery and 90Hz refresh rate

By Brian Adam
Realme C17: an inexpensive mobile with great battery and 90Hz refresh rate
Realme just announced the C17, one of the successors to the Realme C11, its input device. In this case, the leap to technologies such as 90Hz is made, in addition to making interesting leaps in hardware to improve compared to the previous generation.

Let’s go over the Realme C17 features and specifications, a fairly competitive proposal in terms of value for money, as is customary in the brand from India.

Realme C17 datasheet

Realme C17

screen

6.5 “HD + LCD
Aspect ratio 20: 9

90 Hz

Dimensions and weight

164.1 x 75.5 x 8.5 mm
188 g

Processor

Snapdragon 460

RAM

6 GB

Storage

128 GB expandable via microSD cards

Frontal camera

8 MP f / 2.0

Rear camera

13 MP f / 2.2
8 MP f / 2.2 wide angle
2 MP f / 2.4 macro
2 MP f / 2.4 monochrome

Battery

5000 mAh
Fast charge 18W

Operating system

Android 10
Realme UI

Connectivity

4G
Wi-Fi ac
Dual sim
Bluetooth 5.0

Others

Rear fingerprint reader

Price

159 euros to change

90Hz per flag

Image 2020 09 21 08 41 35

The main strength of this Realme C17 is your screen with high refresh rate. Despite being an input range, it has 90Hz, a good figure for its 6.5-inch panel with HD + resolution and 20: 9 format. Said panel has a hole in the screen and Realme promises a frontal use of 90%.

The Realme C17 does not bet on MediaTek: it uses the 460 from Qualcomm, a new batch processor focused on inexpensive devices

Regarding the processor, we find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460. In this model C, MediaTek is thus abandoned, to bet on a fairly modern processor, with a CPU of eight Kryo 240 cores running at a maximum of 1.8GHz and an Adreno 610 GPU. The memories are 6 + 128 GB, configuration more than generous considering the price range of the device.

The battery is 5,000mAh, a great amperage, as the Chinese company usually includes. It also has 18W fast charging technology, good figure for a mobile entry. As an extra, the fingerprint reader makes an appearance at the rear, something to be thankful for since in the C11 we did not see this possibility, something that we miss.

Bet on the quad camera

Image 2020 09 21 08 41 34

On the back of the Realme C17 we find a quad camera with a well-known configuration, since it is quite common in the mid-range (not so much in the input range). 13 megapixel main camera, 8 secondary for ultra wide angle and two 2 megapixel sensors: one macro and the other black and white.

The front camera, located in the hole in the screen, is 8 megapixels, and has functions such as portrait mode. In the same way, the mobile has facial recognition through the front camera. It is not the most secure method, but this feature is always welcome.

Versions and price of the Realme C17

The Realme C17 will be sold at a price of about 159 euros in its 6 + 128 GB version and will be available, in principle for Bangladesh, from 24 September.

More information | Realme

