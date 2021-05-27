Realme GT is compatible with Android 12 Beta 1

Realme announced that the new Beta 1 version of Android 12 may be installed this month on the Realme GT smartphone, thus becoming the first of the brand to access the new software.

The Realme GT it is being evaluated for its next launch in the region. It is characterized by having a Snapdragon 888 processor, the most powerful for Android to date, which allows improved performance for various functions.

To this is added that the Realme GT It has a 6.43-inch Full HD + AMOLED screen with a 120HZ screen refresh rate, 16MPX front camera, fingerprint sensor and a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charge.

Realme collaborated with Google to evaluate the beta version of Android 11 on version 2.0 of Realme UI, the personalization layer of the brand, in 2020. The experience allowed the company to develop in better detail the Realme UI 3.0 for future smartphones.

REALME | UI data

The User Interface of Realme It is based on the Android operating system. The company specifies that the customization layer allows the user to change the shape of the icons, size, color, apply fonts or font styles present in the different apps.

Added to this is the 14% acceleration at the start of the applications present on the smartphone, as well as an improvement in autonomy of up to 40% and the reduction in memory use by 20%. The display response time has also been reduced by 35%.

“Do not disturb” mode: Temporary blocking of applications to avoid distractions or annoyances at any time.

Temporary blocking of applications to avoid distractions or annoyances at any time. “Focus” mode: This mode gives the user temporary isolation from the outside world for a time, while in application, it plays relaxing music to make the return to reality easier.

This mode gives the user temporary isolation from the outside world for a time, while in application, it plays relaxing music to make the return to reality easier. Side shortcut bar: You can place the shortcut bar to the side of the screen so that you can easily access the phone applications

