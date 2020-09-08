MobileAndroidTech News

Realme is looking for users to test the Android 11 beta on their Realme X50 Pro

By Brian Adam
Realme is looking for users to test the Android 11 beta on their Realme X50 Pro
Realme Is Looking For Users To Test The Android 11

Android 11 is just around the corner. Google has already shown it a few times to all audiences and its versions for developers and beta advance slowly but surely. What remains is that the starting gun is finally produced release it for everyone, and that both the Pixel and other phones on the market begin to implement it.

But as a preliminary step to this, the manufacturers also do their own tests. We already have brands with beta versions circulating among the most daring users and the latest to join is Realme. The Chinese firm has already officially announced your Android 11 Preview program for one of their most popular phones, the Realme X50 Pro.

Only 100 people at the moment

Tests

The announcement has been made officially through the Realme user community, and in it looking for a total of 100 people who want to join the Android 11 test program for the Realme X50 Pro. A program for now limited but that could be expanded in the next steps of its development and adaptation.

Requirements to sign up are to have the RMX2076PU_11.A.35 version of software on the phone. Once they are accepted into the test program, if they are part of the 100 chosen, they will have to go to the phone update section, go to Software update and from there request the Trial version so that it is downloaded to the phone as soon as possible.

As often happens in these cases, Realme advises users to sign up for its Android 11 Preview program that safeguard the data of their Realme X50 Pro for what could happen in case of bugs or other defects. It is also recommended to have at least 5GB of free data on the device to download the new version of Android in the testing phase.

Realme already had a beta program for Android on its Realme X2 Pro so this one could be the following to join the testing phase of Android 11. We will be watching in case this happens.

Via | Fonearena

