Realme is the fastest growing smartphone brand in the world, according to CounterPoint

The CounterPoint research center recently released some important data relating to Q4 2020 on the most famous smartphone brands, revealing that the Chinese company Realme is surprisingly the fastest growing one: the numbers recorded, in fact, show a + 80% YoY, the highest share of all companies in the sector.

As also reported by Gizchina’s colleagues, Realme vice president Xu Qi was particularly said satisfied with the results obtained and hopes to replicate this success also in the future: “We hope to reach the top three in more markets in the future and launch an offensive against world-class smartphone makers. It may depend on global capabilities such as understanding the supply chain, clear product positioning and judgment of consumer preferences “.

Furthermore, he stated that part of the success is also due to the whole 5G industry and its development in China, where technological progress is allowing major brands to achieve excellent results. Just see, for example, the Counterpoint Research data about Xiaomi: with 34 million units shipped in the last quarter of 2020 and a market share of 11%, the YoY growth is equal to 31%.

OPPO and Vivo are also seeing their share grow particularly, with growths of 8% and 6% respectively. On the other hand, Huawei has registered a collapse of 41% and a drop in share of up to 8%, for 33 million units shipped against 56.2 million in the same quarter in 2019.

The consecration of Realme could take place with Realme Race, a top-of-the-range smartphone expected on the market for the presentation on February 12. According to the latest rumors, in fact, this model should feature a 6.8-inch OLED display with refresh rate equal to 160 Hz, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 5000 mAh battery. Although it really looks like a great product from all these rumors, we recommend as always to wait for the fateful date to know all the official details.

Meanwhile, remember that Realme brought the Realme 7i smartphone to Italy in mid-December.