Realme launches its Watch S: know the characteristics and price of the smartwatch

The brand Realme It has been released in Peru and has launched its most recent realme 7, realme 7 Pro and realme 7i, the same ones that will begin to be commercialized in February. However, the company has indicated that they will also distribute a new gadget: the realme Watch S .

What are the features of this smart watch? The smartwatch screen has a size of 1.3 inches with a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels and brightness that reaches 278 dpi.

Also, the realme Watch S It comes with a three-axis accelerometer, plus heart rate sensor, photosensitive sensor, and monitoring sensor.

What’s on the drums issue? Well, the clock comes with 390 mAh that lasts up to 15 days and can be synchronized without problems with Android 5.0 or higher and is compatible with Bluetooth 5.0.

According to the company, it is possible to control your favorite music, in addition to shooting the camera, finding a phone, measuring blood oxygen, sleep detection and up to 16 sports modes.

The realme Watch S is IP68 certified and measures 259.5 x 47 x 12 mm with a weight of 48 grams with strap. How much will it cost? The company mentioned that the gadget will cost 259 soles, but it will be in presale for 199 soles.

The Realme Watch S and other products will be marketed from February 1. (Photo: Realme)

TECHNICAL DATA SHEET REALME WATCH S: FEATURES AND PRICE