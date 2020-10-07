Realme launches the first 4K SLED Smart TV

Realme SLED 4K Smart TV

This new Realme SLED 4K Smart TV has become the first television to use SLED technology. It is 55 inches in size on a 4K 60 Hz panel with a maximum brightness of 300 nits and 178 degrees of view. These specs are similar to what we find on a regular mid-range LCD TV.

However, what is most interesting is the use of SLED technology, which is based on Spectral Power Distribution, or SPD. The difference with respect to the QLED is that the QLEDs use blue light as a backlight and then filter it, while SLED uses white light mixing the classic red, green and blue colors, similar to how current panels work. The company says that blue light emission is reduced and offers excellent color coverage versus traditional LED LCDs. Thus, the TV has content compatibility HDR10 +, also reproducing 108% of the NTSC color spectrum.

Inside we find a MediaTek processor with a Mali 470 MP3 GPU, accompanied by 10 GB of internal memory and 1.5 GB of RAM. As we can see, the specifications, despite the technology it uses, indicates that we are dealing with a mid-range television. As the operating system it uses Android TV 9.0 with Chromecast built in At the sound level, the TV has 4 speakers that reach a maximum power of 24 watts.

Its price is 39,999 rupees, about 464 euros to change, although later after the launch it will cost 499 euros. It will be on sale from October 16.

100W sound bar

Realme has also taken the opportunity to announce a new 100W 2.1 soundbar, where the 60 W is provided by the bar itself and the remaining 40 W is provided by the subwoofer. The bar is subdivided into a 15W full-range 2.25-inch speaker and a 15W tweeter. The subwoofer handles frequencies from 10 to 24 Hz.

At the connectivity level, it has an optical, coaxial, HDMI, 3.5 mm jack and USB connector, as well as Bluetooth 5.0. Its price is 6,999 rupees, about 81 euros to change, and will also be on sale from October 16.