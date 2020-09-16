Realme Narzo 20: its first leaks point to a huge battery and processor improvements

Narzo is a new series from Realme for its mid-range phones, of which we already know the Narzo 10 and 10A. The 20 series will be the successor to these phones, and they have already been leaked the specifications and characteristics of one of its members, the Realme Narzo 20.

Big improvements are expected at battery level and a little jump when it comes to the processor. Do not forget that the Narzo 10 were presented in May of this year, and that it is expected that the 20 series will not take too long to see the light, not giving too much time to profound changes.

What is expected of the Realme Narzo 20

Image of the Realme Narzo 10A.

The Realme 20 Narzo will come to succeed the Realme Narzo 10, improving on some key points such as the processor or the battery. Regarding the processor, the leak indicates that this model will come from the Helio G85, a small jump compared to the Helio G80 of the previous generation. But what stands out the most is the battery, which will be 6,000mAh according to the leak, a big jump from the 5,000mAh of the Realme Narzo 10.

The Realme Narzo do not bet on the fastest charging technology but, despite not being the most powerful, they have 18W

As in the previous generation, the fast charge will be 18W, far from some of its older brothers, with considerably higher charging speeds. As for the photographic section, expected to have a triple camera with a 48 megapixel main sensor. The Realme Narzo 10 generation saw a combination of 48 + 8 (ultra wide angle) + 2 megapixel macro, so everything points to that they may repeat with this configuration.

It is expected that apart from this Narzo 20 a slightly less powerful variant will be presented under the name of Narzo 20A, as happened with the Narzo 10A. However, there is still no news about this less powerful model or about the launch date of both models, so we have to wait to know more information about them.

Via | Gizmochina