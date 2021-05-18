Realme Narzo 30: 90 Hz screen, with great battery and cheap

A year ago, Realme pulled out the Narzo series that, although in principle it was going to be for India, ended up arriving in Spain this year, by the hand of Realme Narzo 30A. The standard model now comes to this series, the new Realme Narzo 30.

There are few surprises about where this new terminal is located: it is between the more modest Realme Narzo 30A and the 5G model, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro. The new model stands out for its display with 90 Hz refresh, 30W fast charge and 48 megapixel triple camera, in addition to having a reasonable price.

Realme Narzo 30 data sheet

Realme Narzo 30 Screen 6.5 “LCD

Full HD +

90 Hz Dimensions and weight 162.3 x 75.4 x 9.4 mm

192 g. Processor Helium G95 RAM 6 GB Storage 128 GB Frontal camera 16 MP f / 2.1 Rear camera 48 MP f / 1.8

2 MP f / 2.4 mono

2 MP f / 2.4 macro Drums 5000 mAh

Quick charge 30W Operating system Android 11

Realme UI 2.0 Connectivity LTE

Wi-Fi ac

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

Minijack

USB-C Others Fingerprint reader on one side Price 159 euros to change

90 Hz display

The Narzo family continues to grow. While we already knew the Realme Narzo 30A and the Realme Narzo 30 Pro, the standard model, without a surname, was resisting. It is precisely this Realme Narzo 30 that has now become official as a bet balanced for the mid-range.

The terminal has a 6.5-inch LCD screen that covers a good percentage of the front. Has resolution Full HD +, 90 Hz refresh and incorporates the perforated front camera in one of its corners. It is a 16 megapixel camera.

For photography, the Realme Narzo 30 has a triple rear camera with 48 megapixel main sensor. It is accompanied by a 2 megapixel macro sensor and a third sensor, also 2 megapixel, monochrome, for portraits.

Great battery and fast charging

The Realme Narzo 30 bets on him Helio G95 by MediaTek, slightly above the Helio G85 that was included in the Narzo 30A. It currently has a single version, with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

One of its strengths is included in the battery, which has a capacity of 5,000 mAh and support for fast charging of 30W. The terminal has a minijack, NFC and incorporates the fingerprint reader on one of its sides.

Versions and prices of the Realme Narzo 30

The Realme Narzo 30 has been officially presented in Malaysia, where its official price is 799 ringits or 159 euros to change, although promotionally reduced to 699 ringits (139 euros). It is available in gray and blue colors and a single 6 + 128 GB variant.

More information | Realme