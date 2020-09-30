Realme prepares the fastest USB charger for laptops and mobiles

It has been Madhav Sheth, the CEO of Realme, who has shown an image in which he shows the charger that the company is preparing. In the tweet, which he claims to have posted after leaving the company’s laboratory, you can perfectly see the charging power of a very compact charger.

Under the motto of #FAS7ERIn the photo we can see a charger with flat pins for use in countries such as the United States or China. But what leaves no doubt at the level of specifications are all the technical data that we can see in the photo. Among them, we can see that it supports between 100 and 240 V, being able to use it in practically any country in the world. But the funny thing comes when we look at the voltage and amperage, which allows us to know the total power of the charger. Those seen in the photo are the following:

20V 6.25A = 125W

5V 3A = 15W

9V 3A = 27W

12V 3A = 36W

15V 3A = 45W

20V 3.25 A = 65W

3V – 21V 5.95A = 125W MAX

No mobile is capable of charging at 125 W, but yes at 120 W

This type of load will be oriented for the moment laptops and mobiles. Currently, the mobile that can charge faster is the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra with 120 W, although there is no charger that can still take advantage of that power, where the mobile uses Quick Charge 5.0 from Qualcomm. That power, however, has a “trick”, because the battery and the electronics of the mobile are divided in two inside, having two independent 60 W channels to charge each of the 2,250 mAh that each half has.

Realme is owned by OPPO. The company announced this summer that it was preparing a 125W fast charge capable of charging a 4,000 mAh battery in 20 minutes, and 41% in just 5 minutes. This power requires that the charger, the mobile and even the cable have a specific design.

Realme will announce this new 125W charger in the coming weeks; probably at the same conference where I showed the Realme 7 series of mobiles. The only thing left to know is its price.