Realme V15 5G: MediaTek brain, battery with ultra-fast charge and straight to the mid-range

By Brian Adam
January 8, the date that Realme marked on the calendar for the arrival of a new device to its ranks, a device that had been filtering for some time and preemptively placing itself in the mid-range, and that is here. The new Realme V15 5G is now official and, as its name suggests, take the necessary step in connectivity to remain valid for several years in the pocket of its future owners.

As we have said, the device left signs of being in the mid-range when it was finally presented, and its Dimensity 800U processor clears all kinds of doubts. A competent processor but with contained power that, however, is surrounded by a list of quite interesting features. Let’s see.

Realme V15 5G datasheet

Realme V15 5G

screen

AMOLED 6.5 inches
Ratio 20: 9
FullHD + at 2,400 x 1,080
Brightness 600 nits

Processor

MediaTek Dimensity 800U at 2.4GHz

Versions

6GB / 128GB
8GB / 128GB
LPDDR4X / UFS 2.1

Frontal camera

16 megapixels f / 2.2

Rear camera

Main: 64 megapixels f / 1.8
Angular: 8 megapixels f / 2.3 and 119º
Macro: 2 megapixels 4cm

OS

Android 10
Realme UI

Drums

4,310 mAh
50W fast charge

Connectivity

Dual 4G / 5G
WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.1
Gps
USB type C

Others

On-screen fingerprint reader

Dimensions and weight

160.9 x 75.1 x 8.1 mm
176 grams

5G, three cameras and ultra-fast charging

Realme V15 5G

The new Realme V15 5G lands on the market with, logically, 5G offered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor that runs at 2.4GHz and is supported by two memory options. At the bottom step we ran into 6GB / 128GB and, one step above, 8GB / 128GB. Both without the possibility of being expanded via microSD and with LPDDR4X and UFS 2.1 memories.

The screen of this Realme V15 5G is a 6.5-inch AMOLED 20: 9 with resolution FullHD + of 2,400 x 1,080 and perforated in the upper left corner to house the front camera (16 megapixels f / 2.2). The panel has a maximum brightness of 600 nits and houses the fingerprint reader embedded in it. And under all this equipment, a 4,310 mAh battery with ultra-fast charging of 50W, and without the presence of wireless charging.

An interesting mid-range with features such as 5G, ultra-fast charging or Hi-Fi sound

The rear camera crew is captained by a 64 megapixel main sensor with an f / 1.8 lens plus two other cameras flanking it. The first, a super wide angle with 119º field of view and 8 megapixels, in addition to having an aperture f / 1.8. The second, a macro photography lens capable of focusing from 4 centimeters away, and with a 2 megapixel sensor.

The rest of the phone consists of WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS and USB Type-C for both charging and physical audio output. The device features Dirac high definition sound and lands with Android 10 hidden under Realme UI, the manufacturer’s proprietary layer.

Versions and prices of the Realme V15 5G

Realme V15 5G

The new Realme V15 5G arrives in three colors (Koi, blue and silver) and goes on sale initially in Chinese territory. There it will cost 1,399 yuan in its lower version and 1,999 yuan in its higher version. The phone will go on sale on January 14 and we are waiting in case the brand decides to turn it into an international phone.

  • Realme V15 5G with 6GB / 128GB: 1,399 yuan or 176 euros to change
  • Realme V15 5G with 8GB / 128GB: 1,999 yuan or 252 euros to change

Via | Weibo

