Realme V5 5G: Realme’s new family debuts with 90Hz display and 30W fast charge

Lately, Realme has focused on reinforcing its mid-range and entry-level range with the launch, on the one hand, of the Realme X3, and on the other, of the Realme C11 and the Realme C15. Last week, in addition, the company announced its intentions to introduce a new family in your catalog, the Realme V series, whose first exponent would be the Realme V5 5G.

Today, in an event held in China, the Realme V5 5G has been officially presented and, as expected, it is a mid-range 5G terminal which is characterized, among other aspects, by the huge logo of the brand that occupies almost its entire rear. Plus, it comes with MediaTek’s Dimensional 720 processor, a 90 Hz display, and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Realme V5 5G datasheet

REALME V5 5G SCREEN 6.5 inches (20: 9) FullHD + (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 90 Hz PROCESSOR MediaTek Dimensity 720 RAM 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X STORAGE 128GB UFS 2.1 SOFTWARE Android 10 + Realme UI REAR CAMERA 48 MP f / 1.8 8 MP f / 2.3 wide angle 2 MP f / 2.4 depth 2 MP f / 2.4 macro FRONTAL CAMERA 16 MP f / 2.1 BATTERY 5,000 mAh with fast charge 30 W CONNECTIVITY 5G SA / NSA, WiFi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, 3.5mm jack OTHERS Side fingerprint reader Dolby Hi-Res sound DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 162.13 x 75.02 x 9.1mm 194 g PRICE From about 183 euros to change

Fast charging and connectivity

The first thing that stands out about this new phone is its 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with FullHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 20: 9 aspect ratio and 90 Hz refresh rate. This panel also achieves a 180 Hz touch sample rate and boasts a 90.7% use of the front.

Inside, we have MediaTek’s Dimensional 720 processor, which ensures your compatibility with 5G SA and NSA networks, and that comes accompanied by two RAM options (6 and 8 GB) and by 128 GB of expandable internal storage. As an operating system, it brings Realme UI based on Android 10, and to be powered, it has a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.

In the photographic section, we find a quadruple rear camera composed of a 48 MP main sensor with f / 1.8 aperture, 8 MP f / 2.3 wide-angle with a 119-degree field of view, a third 2 MP f / 2.4 sensor for depth reading a fourth 2 MP f / 2.4 sensor for photography macro capable of focusing at 4 cm.

The front camera, meanwhile, is housed in drilling screen and includes a 16 MP sensor with f / 2.1 aperture. The rest of the important features are completed by a side fingerprint reader, a Hi-Res certified Dolby Atmos sound system and a splash resistant design with a smooth finish and reinforced protection at all four corners.

Versions and prices of the Realme V5 5G

The new Realme V5 5G has been unveiled in China, but it is unknown whether it will reach other countries. What we do know is that there already it is available for reservation in three colors (silver with the logo of the back to the brand, blue and green) and in two configurations depending on the RAM memory: