Realme X7 and X7 Pro: two new mid-range with ultra-fast charging and MediaTek heart

Realme wanted to present today two new mid-range devices: The Realme X7 and X7 Pro. These are two proposals in the middle price ranges to compete, as the brand is used to, at the level of specifications with an adjusted price. These models complete the X family, which already has members in Spain such as the Realme X50 or the Realme X3 Superzoom.

We are going to review the characteristics and specifications of these two sister models since they are quite similar: a bet on MediaTek, the quad camera and an enviable fast charge.

Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro datasheet

Realme X7 Realme X7 Pro screen AMOLED 6.4 ”

Full HD +

180 Hz tactile response AMOLED 6.55 ”

Full HD +

120 Hz

Touch response 240 Hz Dimensions and weight 160.9 x 74.4 x 8.1 mm

175 g. 160.8 x 75.1 x 8.5 mm

184 g. Processor Dimensity 800U Dimensity 1000+ RAM 6/8 GB 6/8 GB Storage 128 GB 128/256 GB Frontal camera 32 MP f / 2.5 32 MP f / 2.5 Rear camera 64 MP f / 1.8

8 MP ultra wide angle f / 2.3

2 MP macro f / 2.4

2 MP monochrome f / 2.4 64 MP f / 1.8 Sony IMX686

8 MP ultra wide angle f / 2.25

2 MP portrait “retro” f / 2.4

2 MP monochrome f / 2.4 Battery 4300 mAh

Fast charge 65W 4500 mAh

Fast charge 65W Operating system Android 10

Realme UI Android 10

Realme UI Connectivity 5G SA / NSA

Wi-Fi ac

Bluetooth 5.1

USB-C 5G SA / NSA

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

USB-C Others Fingerprint reader under the screen Fingerprint reader under the screen

Stereo speakers Price From 220 euros to change From 269 euros to change

A strong commitment to MediaTek

The first thing that stands out in these two new Realme models is the presence of MediaTek processors. In the case of the Pro model we find the Dimensity 1000+, a 5G platform to compete in the upper-middle range. The standard model bets on a Dimensity 800U, a less ambitious proposal, but quite powerful.

Another of the main differences between the two models is that the Realme X7 Pro bets on an AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate, while the normal model has a panel at 60Hz, but also AMOLED. At the size level, the X7 Pro has 6.55 inches, while the X7 has 6.4 inches.

Both models rely on AMOLED technology on their screen and fast charging for the battery

Both models have a fast-charging battery, 65W in both cases. The Pro model has 4500mAh while the X7 has 4300mAh. Specifically, it promises a charge from 0 to 100 in just half an hour.

In the case of the Pro model, the memory configurations start at 6 + 128 GB, with an intermediate version of 8 + 128 GB and the most ambitious version with 8 + 256 GB. The Realme X7 only has two versions, with 6 or 8 GB of RAM and in both cases 128 GB.

Quadruple camera with 64 megapixels

In both models we find a striking rear module that houses four. The main sensor is 64 megapixels, and it promises a very high sharpness, even higher than higher resolution sensors. All other sensors are an ultra wide angle, macro and depth, as we are used to in the mid-range.

Regarding the selfie, we have a 32 megapixel sensor in both models, with not too much luminosity since the aperture is f / 2.5. As a photographic icing, note that Realme wanted to highlight that both mobiles have night recording mode on the rear camera for better low-light shots.

Versions and price of the Realme X7 and X7 Pro

Both models have just been presented in China, without giving news about their possible landing in Europe. These are the prices that are expected for both models.