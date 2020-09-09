Realme X7 and X7 Pro: two new mid-range with ultra-fast charging and MediaTek heart

Realme wanted to present today two new mid-range devices: The Realme X7 and X7 Pro. These are two proposals in the middle price ranges to compete, as the brand is used to, at the level of specifications with an adjusted price. These models complete the X family, which already has members in Spain such as the Realme X50 or the Realme X3 Superzoom.
We are going to review the characteristics and specifications of these two sister models since they are quite similar: a bet on MediaTek, the quad camera and an enviable fast charge.
Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro datasheet
|Realme X7
|Realme X7 Pro
|screen
|AMOLED 6.4 ”
Full HD +
180 Hz tactile response
|AMOLED 6.55 ”
Full HD +
120 Hz
Touch response 240 Hz
|Dimensions and weight
|160.9 x 74.4 x 8.1 mm
175 g.
|160.8 x 75.1 x 8.5 mm
184 g.
|Processor
|Dimensity 800U
|Dimensity 1000+
|RAM
|6/8 GB
|6/8 GB
|Storage
|128 GB
|128/256 GB
|Frontal camera
|32 MP f / 2.5
|32 MP f / 2.5
|Rear camera
|64 MP f / 1.8
8 MP ultra wide angle f / 2.3
2 MP macro f / 2.4
2 MP monochrome f / 2.4
|64 MP f / 1.8 Sony IMX686
8 MP ultra wide angle f / 2.25
2 MP portrait “retro” f / 2.4
2 MP monochrome f / 2.4
|Battery
|4300 mAh
Fast charge 65W
|4500 mAh
Fast charge 65W
|Operating system
|Android 10
Realme UI
|Android 10
Realme UI
|Connectivity
|5G SA / NSA
Wi-Fi ac
Bluetooth 5.1
USB-C
|5G SA / NSA
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.0
USB-C
|Others
|Fingerprint reader under the screen
|Fingerprint reader under the screen
Stereo speakers
|Price
|From 220 euros to change
|From 269 euros to change
A strong commitment to MediaTek
The first thing that stands out in these two new Realme models is the presence of MediaTek processors. In the case of the Pro model we find the Dimensity 1000+, a 5G platform to compete in the upper-middle range. The standard model bets on a Dimensity 800U, a less ambitious proposal, but quite powerful.
Another of the main differences between the two models is that the Realme X7 Pro bets on an AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate, while the normal model has a panel at 60Hz, but also AMOLED. At the size level, the X7 Pro has 6.55 inches, while the X7 has 6.4 inches.
Both models have a fast-charging battery, 65W in both cases. The Pro model has 4500mAh while the X7 has 4300mAh. Specifically, it promises a charge from 0 to 100 in just half an hour.
In the case of the Pro model, the memory configurations start at 6 + 128 GB, with an intermediate version of 8 + 128 GB and the most ambitious version with 8 + 256 GB. The Realme X7 only has two versions, with 6 or 8 GB of RAM and in both cases 128 GB.
Quadruple camera with 64 megapixels
In both models we find a striking rear module that houses four. The main sensor is 64 megapixels, and it promises a very high sharpness, even higher than higher resolution sensors. All other sensors are an ultra wide angle, macro and depth, as we are used to in the mid-range.
Regarding the selfie, we have a 32 megapixel sensor in both models, with not too much luminosity since the aperture is f / 2.5. As a photographic icing, note that Realme wanted to highlight that both mobiles have night recording mode on the rear camera for better low-light shots.
Versions and price of the Realme X7 and X7 Pro
Both models have just been presented in China, without giving news about their possible landing in Europe. These are the prices that are expected for both models.
- Realme X7 6 + 128GB: 1799 yuan, 220 euros to change.
- Realme X7 8 + 128GB: 2399 yuan, 293 euros to change.
- Realme X7 Pro 6 + 128GB: 2199 yuan, 269 euros to change.
- Realme X7 Pro 8 + 128GB: 2399 yuan, 293 euros to change.
- Realme X7 Pro 6 + 256GB: 3199 yuan, 391 euros to change.